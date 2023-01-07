Long fires Reading past Watford as Leicester edge through

FA Cup round-up

A severely depleted Watford side made a tame exit from the FA Cup third round when they lost 2-0 at fellow Sky Bet Championship play-off chasers Reading.

Watford showed little in a scrappy first half, with Reading going ahead in stoppage time direct from a Kelvin Abrefa cross that evaded goalkeeper Maduka Okoye.

Reading dominated much of the second period and sealed the victory late on - again in stoppage time - when Shane Long scampered clear to slot home.

Watford head coach Slaven Bilic was without 15 senior players due to injuries, suspension and ineligibility. Okoye was at fault again for the opening goal, in the third minute of first-half stoppage time, when he was deceived by a deep right-wing cross from Abrefa.

Reading broke away in the 93rd minute for the veteran Long to guide past Okoye from a superb Tom McIntyre pass.

Long's fellow Ireland international Alan Browne was on the scoresheet as Preston saw off Huddersfield Town 3-1, all four goals arriving in the second-half at Deepdale. The visitors took the lead through Florian Kamberi before a Tom Lees own goal brought Preston level. Bambo Diaby bundled home to give the hosts the lead before Browne assured them of progress five minutes from time.

Southampton booked their trip to the FA Cup fourth round with a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The hosts were hoping to kick-start another run to Wembley after losing to Chelsea in the semi-finals last season and opened the scoring through Odsonne Edouard.

But it began to unravel for the Eagles when James Ward-Prowse scored directly from a free-kick late in the first half.

Nathan Jones' Saints - struggling in the league - sealed victory after the break through Adam Armstrong, who took advantage of Vicente Guaita's error to send his side through.

Elsewhere Kelechi Iheanacho extended his fine FA Cup record by firing Leicester into the fourth round with the second-half winner in a 1-0 victory at Sky Bet League Two strugglers Gillingham.

Striker Iheanacho claimed his 16th career goal in the competition as the 2021 winners avoided a major upset at the expense of the club languishing at the bottom of the English Football League.

Gillingham, watched by new owner Brad Galinson, set aside their miserable league campaign to provide a stern for Premier League opposition at MEMS Priestfield but never really looked like pulling off a shock.

