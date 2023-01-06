Irish stars look to make a splash in Saturday’s FA Cup clashes

A burst of Irish Premier League stories at the turn of this year is a novelty worth cherishing but the onset of the FA Cup third round has become the staple of Irish ascendency in recent years.

Be it scalps of established names taken by lower league teams or fringe players availing of the rotation caused by the lull of the lucrative top-flight, the early rounds provide a window to thrive.

Many an Irishman’s career highpoint came in Cup clashes. Corkman Brian Carey was among Wrexham’s giantkillers of the mighty Arsenal in 1992 and their resurgence in the National League means they could be one upset to watch against Coventry City.

Coventry legend Mick Doyle was another whose years were speckled with surprises, none more so than his Leeds side knocking Manchester United out of the 2010 FA Cup at Old Trafford. Carlowman Pádraig Amond became the chief predator for Newport County in 2019, notching the winner against Leicester City side stocked with Premier League winners and members of the team which went on to lift the 2021 Cup.

This weekend’s 32 ties present opportunities for other Irishmen to make their name. Or resurrect their careers. Regardless, here’s the pick of Saturday's games which might have a green influence.

Tottenham Hotspur v Portsmouth (12.30pm)

Ardent Arsenal fan Ronan Curtis will be gunning for their North London rivals in this lunchtime kick-off, eager to utilise it as a springboard for an Ireland recall. It’s been a difficult season for the ex-Derry City striker and Portsmouth, who earlier this week sacked the Cowley brothers, Danny and Nicky, and are under caretaker management. Just one of Curtis’s six goals have come in League One this term and that was all the way back in mid-August. Losing his prolific tag has lost him some admirers in higher divisions but the likelihood is still a transfer this month given he would leave for free in the summer. Stunning a Spurs side with Matt Doherty flourishing is a dream way of signing off.

Gillingham v Leicester City (12.30pm)

The only way is up for the team marooned at the foot of the football league pyramid and the visit of a fellow struggler, albeit a larger one in size, might be what can enliven Priestfield Stadium.

Upheaval has surrounded the Gills since their relegation from League One last season, leading to Chairman Paul Scally ending his 25-year marathon as chairman. Money was tight while they sourced a new backer, American Brad Galinson, and they’ve a battle ahead to survive demotion to the National League. Dubliner Shaun Williams played under Neil Harris at Millwall and the duo have reunited to try to lift the gloom. A gifted midfielder and now 36, Williams possesses the poise and craft to make an impact and is relishing this perceived mismatch.

Middlesbrough v Brighton and Hove Albion (3pm)

All eyes are on Brighton these days due to their reputation as a haven for Irish tyros. After Evan Ferguson started and scored against Everton on Tuesday and Andy Moran made his debut in the same stroll at Goodison Park, both are in line to feature in the northeast. Former St Joseph’s Boys midfielder Moran has the tools to prosper as a creative spark and at just 19 in his current environment is well-placed to cure one of Ireland’s problem areas. In the case of Ferguson, Roberto De Zerbi will be conscious of burnout with a crunch game against Liverpool looming next week but Moran may be unleashed for his first start against the Championship side.

Hull City v Fulham (3pm)

Another new year and another loan to the Championship for Aaron Connolly springs eternal hope of another renaissance. The nippy attacker has been training with Hull City since midweek and Liam Rosenior has indicated he’ll be on the bench against the Cottagers once the transfer from Brighton, via Venezia, is rubberstamped. The Irishman, who hasn't featured for his country for 15 months, except for a brief return for the U21s in September, must maximise the faith shown in him by his former Brighton U23 boss Rosenior by getting fit and taking chances as they arise. This one could be opportune.

Coventry City v Wrexham (5.30pm)

A bit of Hollywood has visited Wrexham since movie stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney took ownership almost two years ago and the Football League wannabes are eying their champagne crescendo at the Ricoh Arena.

The Welsh club are second in the National League, on course for promotion to League Two, with an Irish hue to their armoury. Limerick native Anthony Forde has brought his considerable experience, including Premier League exposure at Wolves, while ex-Ireland U21 striker Liam McAlinden is a more sporadic presence. It’s the role of Thomas O’Connor that has been central to their campaign, however. The midfielder who featured in the U21 qualifiers under Stephen Kenny, hailing from the Kilkenny/Wexford border, has a peach of a left-foot and will fancy his chances of scoring another free-kick when they present.