It was a surprise for us – Virgil van Dijk injury blow for Liverpool

The Netherlands captain was taken off at half-time of Monday’s defeat at Brentford and further assessment has determined the severity will keep him out for a while.
It was a surprise for us – Virgil van Dijk injury blow for Liverpool
Virgil van Dijk has a hamstring issue (John Walton/PA)
Fri, 06 Jan, 2023 - 14:23
Carl Markham

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is facing a month on the sidelines after a hamstring problem was found to be more serious than first feared.

The Netherlands captain was taken off at half-time of Monday’s defeat at Brentford and further assessment has determined the severity will keep him out for a while.

“It was a surprise for us and a big blow. The diagnosis was pretty harsh and we talk about weeks, more than a month,” said manager Jurgen Klopp.

“It’s a muscle thing – nothing different to say – it was one sprint too much in that moment.

“For Virgil, it is hard for him but he played an incredible amount of games over the last years and we cannot use him on the pitch, only off the pitch, and we will do that.

“He never had an issue with muscles before and it just now happened. That’s how it is. We did nothing different.”

More in this section

Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Unai Emery admits Aston Villa are on lookout for new winger
Confirmed: Cork City's David Harrington completes move to Fleetwood Town  Scott Brown: Signing David Harrington was a 'no-brainer'
Italy v Switzerland - UEFA Euro 2020: Group A Gianluca Vialli, former Italy, Juventus and Chelsea striker, dies aged 58
LiverpoolPlace: UK
<p>LOAN SECURED: City's Matt Healy celebrates his goal against Treaty United during the SSE Airtricity first division game at Turner's Cross. Pic: Eddie O'Hare</p>

'I am delighted to be part of it again' - Matt Healy extends Cork City loan stay 

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.268 s