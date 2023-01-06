'I am delighted to be part of it again' - Matt Healy extends Cork City loan stay 

Cork City have announced the re-signing of midfielder Matt Healy on loan from Ipswich Town.

Healy will spend the first half of the 2023 season plying his trade in the Premier Division, having helped Colin Healy's men to the First Division title last season.

The Cork native formed a efficient and productive midfield partnership with Aaron Bolger and Barry Coffey on route to securing promotion.

The 20-year-old scored 4 times in 26 league appearances for City last season, including some outstanding efforts from long-range. Speaking after extending his stay on Leeside, Healy said he is looking forward to stepping up to the Premier Division.

“I’m very pleased to be back at City again. I really enjoyed last season, it was great experience for me and I learned a lot.

"It was great to be able to be a part of what was a very memorable season for the club; these are exciting times now for the club, going back into the Premier Division, and I am delighted to be part of it again.”

City boss Colin Healy welcomed return of the talented midfielder: “Matt came in on loan last season and he did very well for us. He obviously got a few very good goals, but he added a lot to the team besides that as well. He’s a great lad around the place as well as being a good player, and we are very pleased to have him on board again. We know the ability he has and I think he is a player who can get even better next season.”