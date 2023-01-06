Scott Brown: Signing David Harrington was a 'no-brainer'

FLEETWOOD Town manager Scott Brown has described his signing of goalkeeper David Harrington from Cork City as a “no-brainer.”

Brown handed Harrington a contract until the summer of 2026 and is keen to see how progresses.

Brown said: “He’s young, he’s keen and most importantly he wants to be here, and for us it was a no-brainer. He has quality, he has great range of passing and he is brave.

“We always want to bring in younger players to this football club because that’s the method of who we are and our goalkeeping coach [Owain Fon Williams] spoke highly of him and he does that job well, so it was good for us to so faith in him.

“We can’t wait to see David on the grass. He’s injured at the moment and it’s important he does his rehab and does the right things properly, then it’s about how far he can push himself.

“The challenge for him is to be the number one goalkeeper at this football club, but as it stands we have two fantastic goalkeepers in Jakub [Stolarc] – who has been brilliant in training and works hard, and for us Lynchy [Jay Lynch] has been one of the best players this season. He’s been brilliant and has been Mr. Reliable.” Harrington is up for the fight to get into the team when he it fit and he said: "Promise [Omochere] and Phoenix [Patterson] are here and they are two players who I know and I know there games. They are great additions to the squad and to have around the place for me – the Irish lads are taking over I suppose.

"It helps knowing players, and when I first came across, Phoenix was one of the first to welcome me and we’ve; just got on from day one and all the lads have been sound with me and have helped me settle in fast.

"I am coming into the unknown but having the belief from the manager and others around you, it gives you a confidence boost, and I am just looking forward to the future.

"I am looking forward to getting back fit, getting back out onto the grass and working with the goalkeeper coach. I had a good chat with him and he has outlined what he expects from me and I am ready to work hard, fight for my place and play as many games as I can."