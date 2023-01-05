Pep gets it right, under-pressure Potter can’t find the magic

This was one of those games that neither side could afford to lose, and ideally needed to win, if they were to make ground on the teams above them.

Their ambitions are different of course. Manchester City are aiming to retain their Premier League title but have the unexpected obstacle of Arsenal above them, by eight points at kickoff.

Chelsea should aim to be up there too, a team bought by Todd Boehly and his consortium earlier this year with the boldly stated ambition of becoming not just the top team in England, but in Europe too.

Yet despite their resources the Blues have been way off the pace all season, midway down the table at the start and finish of this game. Their situation was not helped early on by the the sacking of Thomas Tuchel who had won them the Champions League, and the surprise appointment of Graham Potter, a rookie coach at elite level.

Pep Guardiola is the polar opposite, a man who has pretty much won it all as player and then manager at some of the world's top clubs, although has failed so far in his quest to take a Champions League trophy to Manchester, as Chelsea's supporters reminded him regularly on a stormy night at Stamford Bridge.

In a week when Guardiola took a leaf out of Alex Ferguson's playbook and questioned publicly whether the Arsenal side managed by his former assistant Mikel Arteta could handle the pressure of leading the table, it was intriguing to see how the Catalan responded to the scrutiny his own side are under.

A home defeat by Brentford before the World Cup break, and a disappointing draw with Everton at the Etihad last weekend, left doubts about City's hunger and ability to chase down the Gunners, so all eyes were on Guardiola's approach to what is traditionally a tough test.

But these are not normal times at Stamford Bridge, and Potter is under the sort of scrutiny that comes with a run of only two wins in the past eight games.

As plenty of previous Chelsea managers will testify, that is the sort of form that would get you sacked in the days of Roman Abramovich, whose severance payments ran well past €100million.

To add insult to injury for Chelsea and their fans, they lie below west London rivals Fulham and Brentford, as well as Potter's former side Brighton.

So Potter's position is not looking good, and it does not help his case that he was out-manoeuvered here by a moment of inspired management from Guardiola, who sent on two substitutes to clinch victory around the hour mark.

Within three minutes of going on, Jack Grealish had delivered a devastating cross to the far post, Riyad Mahrez drilled the ball home, and that was that.

Asked afterwards about the switch, a laughing Guardiola responded: "Maybe I am a genius!"

Chelsea huffed and puffed, Potter infuriated star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang by replacing him 63 minutes after sending him on as substitute, and the home supporters left disenchanted, placated only briefly by a late rally by a side bolstered somewhat desperately by youngsters Carney Chukwuemeka, Omari Hutchison and Lewis Hall.

Contrast those callow youths with the experience Guardiola was able to send on, with Kalvin Phillips joining Grealish and Mahrez in a trio that cost a combined €250m or so.

Money should not be a problem from Chelsea, with Boehly sitting high in his lofty perch alongside Benoit Badiashile, signed earlier from Monaco for €40m. But recruitment has been a problem since before Potter arrived, and with successive transfer windows littered with bad buys. Hakim Ziyech, reportedly offered to Benfica as makeweight in a proposed deal to sign Argentinian World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez, started for the second game running, following Chelsea's 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest on New Year's Day, but again looked a shadow of the player who had helped take Morocco to the World Cup semi-finals.

Aubameyang, Tuchel's last signing, went off in a huff, refusing to look Potter in the eye as the manager offered a handshake of consolation.

By contrast, Guardiola and his henchmen were all hugs when Mahrez scored, and celebrated with their fans at the end of a game that proved, yes, they do have the mentality to chase down Arsenal, even when not playing at their best.

It is a sign of a great team to be able to 'win ugly' when necessary, and the mark of a great manager that he can make match-winning changes. City and Guardiola passed their tests to banish all doubts – but the same cannot be said for Potter, for whom the pressure is cranking up week by week.

And any hope of relief in the FA Cup this weekend should by tempered by the fact that Chelsea face City again – this time at the Etihad.

Not a great time to be a Chelsea manager, perhaps.