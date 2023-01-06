Five titles hints from Chelsea v Manchester City

1. City’s bench could be the key

A quick look at the quality available to Guardiola in a match like this puts into perspective the size of Arsenal’s task – especially when Riyad Mahrez is called upon to win the game.

The sight of Mahrez and Jack Grealish, €200million of pure talent, coming off the bench in the second half when City needed ammunition on a difficult night, tells you an awful lot about their title chances. And with City now only five points adrift of leaders Arsenal there are room for nerves in north London.

City's bench also included Kalvin Phillips and Julian Alvarez as well as talented youngsters Manuel Akani, Rico Lewis and Cole Palmer.

This is what marks Pep Guardiola's side out as being on a different level, even if they didn’t hit top form on the night, and it’s why Arsenal are still focusing on the transfer window this January in a bid to catch up.

Mahrez, almost inevitably, slid home the winner after 63 minutes at a time when City were enjoying almost 73% possession, having previously stuttered through a disappointing first half. That's what champions do.

2. Tactical tweaks don’t always work for Guardiola - but he gets it right in the end

It’s not often that you say City’s team structure looks lop-sided but starting with two right-backs and no left-back caused confusion in the press box – and perhaps on the field, too. Was it 3-4-3? Nobody was entirely sure and when Guardiola made two changes at the break bringing on Akanji and Lewis, it was a sign that he wasn’t happy, either.

There were hints that something wasn’t quite right early on when Guardiola called Kyle Walker over for a lengthy chat before kick-off and then did the same again after four minutes with Erling Haaland.

It would be a brave man who criticised the greatest manager on earth for his tactical tinkering, but it wouldn’t be the first time. The Champions League final against Chelsea comes to mind, when Guardiola left out Rodri and Fernandinho and saw N’Golo Kante control midfield as the Blues won 1-0. The almost unanimous verdict of the media was that Tuchel won the tactical battle that day.

This time he at least put it right. Pep’s half-time changes improved City’s performance immeasurably, with Nathan Ake heading against the woodwork and Kevin De Bruyne seeing a shot saved, before Mahrez did his thing.

But if Arsenal are looking for tiny crumbs of encouragement then certainly City’s first half display, and that tactical confusion, will be a boost.

3. Whisper it but are City too reliant on Haaland?

It seems almost churlish to say it, but despite the fanfare of his start to the season, including three home hat-tricks, there’s a school of thought in some circles that Erling Haaland hasn’t improved Manchester City.

Yes, he’s scored an awful lot of goals and, yes, he’ll almost certainly finish as the Premier League’s top scorer. But has he taken goals away from other teammates in the process and are City more vulnerable as a result?

The stats bear it out. Last season when City won the league with 93 points and 29 wins, a key aspect was the spread of goal scorers throughout the team.

De Bruyne was top scorer with 15 (he has only 3 so far this campaign), with Sterling, Mahrez and Foden hot on his heels.

In fact, City had eight players in the top 50 goal scorers in the Premier League, all scoring at least six, and 16 different goal scorers overall.

This year Haaland has 21 (although he only had one real chance against Chelsea) but only five others have hit the net.

That may well be a comfort for Arsenal despite the result.

4. Chelsea’s injury problems rule them out - and that could happen to anyone

Chelsea, struggling to stay in the top ten let alone the title race, were out of the running a long time ago but even their influence on the title race, and their hopes for a top-four finish, are being threatened by injuries.

Raheem Sterling was the latest to succumb today, limping off holding his hamstring following a challenge in only the fourth minute. Then Christian Pulisic followed after 22 minutes, replaced by youngster Carney Chukwuemeka.

When you consider that Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Armando Broja and Reece James are already out, it’s a serious situation for Graham Potter, who is struggling to find his best team even without those extra problems.

It's a situation that Arsenal may well look at with anxiety. A similar spate of injuries at the Emirates would put their title hopes in serious doubt.

5. Arsenal are well shot of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Mikel Arteta’s decision to freeze star striker Aubameyang out of the club following a series of disciplinary issues, now looks like the turning point for the Gunners.

He has gone on to build an unrivalled team spirit at the Emirates and one look at their former striker’s performance here should be enough to reassure all Arsenal fans that the right decision was made.

Despite a lack of attacking thrust from other players in his squad, prolific forward Auba doesn’t seem to be Graham Potter’s cup of tea.

He has been regularly left on the bench – as he was here, and although he was quickly into the action as a replacement for Sterling he failed to make any impact at all. So much so that he was hauled off after 68 minutes.

Given his goalscoring record at Dortmund, Arsenal and Barcelona it seems like a crazy situation. Did Chelsea buy him for previous manager Tuchel (who managed him successfully in Germany) and then find his replacement Potter didn’t rate him?

Whatever the reason, it feels like Arteta got it right.