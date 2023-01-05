Kevin Long swaps Championship leaders Burnley for Birmingham

The Corkman joins the Blues in a permanent move. 
Kevin Long swaps Championship leaders Burnley for Birmingham

LAST OF THE CLARET: Kevin Long says it was the right time to move on. Picture: James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Thu, 05 Jan, 2023 - 21:32
John Fallon

Burnley’s longest-serving player – Corkman Kevin Long – has clinched a permanent move to Birmingham City.

Having signed from Cork City at the age of 19, the 32-year-old only featured sporadically in the Championship and Premier League for Burnley, undertaking loan spells at five clubs to get regular game-time.

While Vincent Kompany’s Clarets are runaway Championship leaders and on course for an immediate Premier League return, Brum are 17th but stable under John Eustace, who briefly served as Stephen Kenny’s Ireland No 3 last year.

"I am really looking forward to it - to be honest,” said the Ireland defender about the move, clinched on a short-term deal till June.

“It has been a tough season for me personally at Burnley. Being at Burnley has been a big part of my career since I moved to England at 19 and it has just felt like the right time to move on.

"Birmingham is a massive club and I am really excited to be here."

