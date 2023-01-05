I can't force this process - Erik ten Hag not rushing Jadon Sancho return

Erik ten Hag feels patience is paramount when considering Jadon Sancho as the Dutchman admitted there remains no timescale on when the winger will return to action for Manchester United.

Sancho, a £73million signing from Borussia Dortmund 18 months ago, has not featured for United since playing 52 minutes of a 1-1 draw at Chelsea in October and was left out of England's World Cup squad.

Ten Hag said last month Sancho was "not in the right status or fitness state" and he missed United's two-match tour of Spain, instead placed on an individual fitness programme in the Netherlands.

He has this week returned to the club's training ground at Carrington but his involvement has so far been limited to small group sessions as the 22-year-old concentrates on his own personal plan.

Sancho's continuing absence depletes United's attacking options but Ten Hag accepts there are processes in place which will ultimately benefit the club and player in the long run.

"I would like to have Jadon back as soon as possible, but I can't force this process," Ten Hag said. "I will do everything that's in my power but some processes you can't force and this is one of them.

"I also have to show patience although I don't have patience because we have a lack of opportunities in the front line, players who are available and capable to contribute not only in the Premier League but on the highest standard in football.

"Jadon is one who, when he is fit, he will contribute and we will have an extra option and so we have more chance to win a lot of games."

Ten Hag, speaking ahead of United's FA Cup third-round tie against Everton, thinks Sancho is heading in the right direction, adding there is a long way to go before he can be considered ripe for a comeback.

"With the physical, there's also a connection of mental," Ten Hag said. "I think he's now making good progress on the physical part and that will help him.

"I hope he can return quickly but I can't say how long it will be. In this moment, he is not fit enough, no.

"We have some hurdles to take. I think he's (heading) in a good direction. I can't force this process so I don't do. I would be really happy in the moment if he returned in the squad for team training, that's the next step."

Midfielder Donny van de Beek will miss the visit of Everton with a knee injury suffered against Bournemouth in midweek but Anthony Martial is available despite hobbling off in the same game.

The campaign will be Ten Hag's first experience of the FA Cup, having won the Dutch equivalent once as a player with FC Twente and twice as a manager with Ajax.

While he appreciates the significance of the tournament, Ten Hag has not allowed his mind to drift towards thoughts of lifting a trophy in his first season.

"The cup is always special," he said. "I know in England, the FA Cup has even more higher expectations and higher standards than in the Netherlands. In not so many games, you can achieve a lot.

"I think we are in a good position, we are where we want to be. But I don't think too far ahead. I don't think about (winning a trophy this season). When you think too far ahead, you get distracted.

"Don't do it, focus on the game, focus on your progress and the team performance and development, it's all about that.

"There are many elements in our game that we have to improve. (We have to) work together to get it better."

United have won all four matches without conceding a goal since the resumption of club football following the World Cup.

Marcus Rashford has been central to their good form, scoring in all four games, but Ten Hag still expects more of the England forward.

"A player like Marcus but also others in our squad like Anthony Martial, it's the same," Ten Hag added.

"When they stay in the game, mentally focused, 100 per cent concentration, they have all the skills and need only one moment to change the game in a positive way.

"If he develops that skill, he will score more goals and contribute to a successful season."