Daryl Horgan joins Stevenage on loan from Wycombe Wanderers

Ireland international Daryl Horgan has joined League Two promotion chasers Stevenage ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup clash against Aston Villa.

The former Cork City and Dundalk winger has struggled to break in at League One Wycombe Wanderers this season, dropping down a division till the end of the campaign.

The 30-year-old has 80 appearances in the Championship to his name following spells with Wycombe Wanderers and Preston North End, along with 60 outings in between at Hibernian in the Scottish top-flight.

The Galway native represented Ireland from U19 level, winning 17 caps and bagging his sole goal in the 4-1 away win against Andorra in June 2021.

Stevenage are second in the League Two table, just two points adrift of Leyton Orient.

Another League Two outfit, Barrow, have confirmed the capture of Bohemians defender Rory Feely on an 18-month deal.