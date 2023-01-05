Kyle Walker-Peters admits Southampton performances ‘aren’t acceptable’

Walker-Peters concedes regular defensive errors are undermining the club’s quest to avoid Premier League relegation.
Kyle Walker-Peters admits Southampton performances ‘aren’t acceptable’

Kyle Walker-Peters was frustrated by Southampton’s loss to Nottingham Forest (Adam Davy/PA)

Thu, 05 Jan, 2023 - 09:02
Ed Elliot

Kyle Walker-Peters admits Southampton’s performances “aren’t acceptable” and concedes regular defensive errors are undermining the club’s quest to avoid Premier League relegation.

Saints remain rooted to the foot of the table following Wednesday evening’s damaging 1-0 defeat by fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest at St Mary’s.

Nathan Jones’ side were emphatically jeered off following a sixth successive top-flight loss after a mistake from centre-back Lyanco gifted Forest their first-half winner, scored by Taiwo Awoniyi.

Right-back Walker-Peters acknowledges improvements are required and insists the squad must stay united.

“We were below the level required,” the 25-year-old told Southampton’s website.

“All season we’ve been gifting the opposition goals.

“When you do that in the Premier League, especially against a team you are competing with to stay in the league, you don’t really give yourself a chance in the game.

“We need to stick together but at the moment our performances aren’t acceptable.

“They put everything on the line to stop us scoring and we didn’t have a shot on target because of it. We’re not giving ourselves a chance.”

Forest climbed out of the bottom three with their first top-flight away win of the campaign.

Southampton top-scorer Che Adams squandered a golden early opportunity after being played through by Walker-Peters but the uninspiring hosts created little during another deflating outing.

Amid the supporter unrest, manager Jones said he took sole responsibility for the results following the fourth consecutive loss of his short tenure.

Saints have a nine-day break from league action, with Saturday’s FA Cup third-round visit to Crystal Palace coming before a midweek Carabao Cup quarter-final at home to Manchester City.

Walker-Peters hopes the ties can help restore some belief ahead of a trip to 18th-placed Everton on January 14.

“With the two games coming up, we need to get that winning feeling back,” he said.

“We haven’t had it for a while and I think that’s really important in football. It gives confidence to the squad.

“We’ll be looking to win and get some confidence from it.”

More in this section

Leeds United v West Ham United - Premier League - Elland Road Jesse Marsch frustrated that Leeds playing with fear
Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League - Ashton Gate Unai Emery backs Leon Bailey after tearful forward’s miss cost Villa derby win
Nathan Jones file photo Nathan Jones ‘surprised’ by Southampton fans’ boos but vows to be thick-skinned
SouthamptonPlace: UK
<p>LECCE, ITALY - JANUARY 04: Samuel Umtiti of Lecce after the Serie A match between US Lecce and SS Lazio at Stadio Via del Mare on January 04, 2023 in Lecce, Italy. (Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images)</p>

Umtiti leaves pitch in tears after Lazio fans hurl racist abuse

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.3 s