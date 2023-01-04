Rodrigo rescues Leeds in nailbiter with Hammers

David Moyes’ future at West Ham remains very much under the spotlight, and despite remaining without a Premier League win since late October the Scot at least had the consolation of seeing his side end a damaging five-match losing run with a gutsy draw on another night of high drama at Elland Road.

Goals either side of the interval from Lucas Paqueta and Gianluca Scamacca hinted at just what a combined outlay of £80m can buy you nowadays, but Moyes’ side couldn’t build on their lead as they continue to struggle to replicate the heights of last season.

The four changes rung by Moyes was the most made by the manager between consecutive league games this season, perhaps hinting at the increasingly perilous position West Ham find themselves in.

One of those changes, Nayef Aguerd, was swiftly pressed into action as the Moroccan international, making a belated first league start due to injury following a £30m summer signing from Rennes, made a perfectly-timed tackle to halt Rodrigo’s progress.

It proved to be a lively start for Rodrigo, the Leeds forward swiftly finding his name in the book after a flailing high boot from the Spaniard left Hammers skipper Declan Rice requiring treatment to a cut to the inside of his ear.

It took almost 20 minutes for the first threat on goal as a fine defensive header from Luke Ayling inside the Leeds six-yard box prevented Jarrod Bowen’s teasing cross finding a lurking Tomas Soucek.

Ayling’s intervention proved crucial as Leeds broke the deadlock soon afterwards thanks to a first-ever Premier League goal for Willy Gnonto.

West Ham switched off momentarily as Rodrigo flicked on a throw on the halfway line. It allowed Gnonto to swap passes with Crysencio Summerville before thrashing a low effort beyond Lukasz Fabianski.

Leeds should have quickly doubled their advantage as, under pressure from Bowen, Brenden Aaronson fired wastefully over from 12 yards.

West Ham almost equalised when an unconvincing clearance under pressure from goalkeeper Illan Meslier, Vladimir Coufal looped the ball back towards goal from 40 yards, only to see his speculative effort land on the roof of the net with Meslier stranded.

In a hectic finale to the half, there remained time for the Hammers to level from the penalty spot. VAR intervened after referee David Coote missed Pascal Struijk’s foul on Jarrod Bowen. and Paqueta, at the end of a far from convincing stuttering run-up, found the left hand corner.

Leeds gifted the Hammers a second goal just 43 seconds after the restart. A stray Aaronson pass went straight to Scamacca 25 yards from goal, and the Italian did the rest with an unerring finish which found the bottom corner.

Leeds regained their composure to level with 20 minutes left, Rodrigo finding the bottom corner from 18 yards in emphatic style after good work from Tyler Adams and substitute Jack Harrison created an opening which the forward finished off in stunning style.

It took two fine late saves from the increasingly over-worked Fabianski to twice prevent Rodrigo from grabbing a late winner.

LEEDS (4-2-3-1) Meslier 6; Ayling 7, Koch 6, Cooper 6, Struijk 6; Roca 6 (Greenwood 78, 5), Adams 6; Aaronson 4 (Klich 63, 6), Summerville 6 (Harrison 63, 6), Gnonto 8 (Gelhardt 90, 5); Rodrigo 8.

WEST HAM (4-2-3-1): Fabianski 6; Coufal 6 (Cresswell 68, 6), Dawson 6, Kehrer 7, Aguerd 6; Soucek 7, Rice 6; Bowen 7, Paqueta 7 (Benrahma 80, 5) Fornals 6 (Downes 81, 5); Scamacca 8 (Antonio 67, 6).

Referee: David Cootej.