Arsenal could reach 100 points, says Guardiola

Arsenal, managed by Guardiola's former assistant Mikel Arteta, could have moved 10 points clear of the champions on Tuesday but drew 0-0 at home to Newcastle United.
Arsenal could reach 100 points, says Guardiola

PRESSURE: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola who feels City have their work cut out to catch Arsenal. Pic: Tim Goode/PA Wire.

Wed, 04 Jan, 2023 - 15:13
Reuters

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has warned that Arsenal will be tough to catch in the Premier League title race and that 100 points could be required to retain their crown.

Arsenal, managed by Guardiola's former assistant Mikel Arteta, could have moved 10 points clear of the champions on Tuesday but drew 0-0 at home to Newcastle United.

City, who were held by Everton on New Year's Eve, can close the gap to five if they win at Chelsea on Thursday and Guardiola says his side can ill-afford many more slip-ups if they are to claim a fifth title in six years.

"The way you have to reduce the gap is play good and win games," Guardiola told a news conference on Wednesday.

"It's not for the fact. (Arsenal) have an average that they will do more than 100 points the way they have done so far.

"If they continue in that way, we will not catch them. We have to be almost perfect from here and hope they drop their performance -- yesterday they were excellent against Newcastle -- and see what happens."

Arsenal, bidding for a first title since 2004, sit top with 44 points from 17 games played with City 36 from 16 -- two points less than at the same stage last season.

Most people would have expected Chelsea to be part of the title race, but City visit Stamford Bridge with Graham Potter's side languishing in the 10th place in the standings.

Guardiola, however, is expecting as tough a battle as usual.

Asked for his thoughts on Chelsea's struggles, the Spaniard said: "It's the Premier League, everyone is tough. That's why the predictions at the start of the season always my answer is I don't know. Nobody knows.

"We will see what happens, after the World Cup many things are going to happen. It doesn't matter the position you are when you travel (to Chelsea), it's always difficult."

Guardiola said he will decide late on whether defender Aymeric Laporte will be able to face Chelsea but central defender Ruben Dias will not be available.

"Ruben is out. Aymer (Laporte), we will see today at the training session," Guardiola said.

More in this section

Waterford v Cork City - SSE Airtricity League First Division Waterford push boat out with pre-season trip to Dubai
Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League - Old Trafford I’m so happy here – David De Gea certain of ‘good’ end to Man Utd contract talks
Everton v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League - Goodison Park Frank Lampard planning for Man Utd clash despite Everton job hanging by a thread
<p>RIP: West Ham joint chairman David Gold has died aged 86 following a 'short illness'. Pic: Peter Byrne/PA</p>

West Ham joint chairman David Gold dies at age of 86 after a ‘short illness’

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.246 s