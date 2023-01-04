West Ham joint chairman David Gold dies at age of 86 after a ‘short illness’

West Ham have announced the death of their joint chairman David Gold at the age of 86
West Ham joint chairman David Gold dies at age of 86 after a ‘short illness’

RIP: West Ham joint chairman David Gold has died aged 86 following a 'short illness'. Pic: Peter Byrne/PA

Wed, 04 Jan, 2023 - 14:15
PA Sport

West Ham have announced the death of their joint chairman David Gold at the age of 86.

Stepney-born Gold played for West Ham’s boys team between the ages of 13 and 16 and, after a successful career in business, became joint-chairman of the Premier League club in 2010.

His fellow co-chairman David Sullivan told the club’s website: “On behalf of everyone at the football club, it is with profound sorrow and a heavy heart that we mourn the passing of our colleague and friend, David Gold.

“Of all our joint ventures, none gave us more pride and happiness than the day we took ownership of West Ham United, our club, in January 2010.”

More in this section

Everton v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League - Goodison Park Frank Lampard planning for Man Utd clash despite Everton job hanging by a thread
Liverpool v Leeds United - Premier League - Anfield Virgil van Dijk to see specialist after suffering hamstring injury at Brentford
Mullins the latest Bohs graduate to make Brighton move Mullins the latest Bohs graduate to make Brighton move
West HamPlace: UK
<p>9 September 2022; Waterford owner Andy Pilley before the SSE Airtricity League First Division match between Waterford and Cork City at RSC in Waterford. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile</p>

Waterford push boat out with pre-season trip to Dubai

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.259 s