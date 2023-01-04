Virgil van Dijk to see specialist after suffering hamstring injury at Brentford

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is seeing a specialist after sustaining a hamstring injury against Brentford
SIDELINED: Virgil van Dijk has suffered a hamstring injury. Pic: Richard Sellers/PA

Wed, 04 Jan, 2023 - 13:04
PA Sport

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is seeing a specialist after sustaining a hamstring injury against Brentford, the PA news agency understands.

The Netherlands centre-back was substituted at half-time during the Reds’ 3-1 Premier League defeat at Brentford Community Stadium on Monday.

Boss Jurgen Klopp said after the match that Van Dijk had “felt a little bit the muscle”, adding “I didn’t want to take any risks”.

Van Dijk (right) in action in Liverpool’s loss to Brentford before being substituted at half-time (John Walton/PA).

The club are now awaiting the results of further assessment to establish the severity of the problem.

Klopp’s men are currently sixth in the table, seven points behind fourth-placed Manchester United.

They are next in action on Saturday when they host Wolves in the FA Cup third round.

<p>Jamie Mullins Pic Brighton and Hove Albion</p>

Mullins the latest Bohs graduate to make Brighton move

READ NOW

