Roberto De Zerbi: Evan Ferguson has potential to become a 'great striker'

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi says Irish teenager Evan Ferguson has all the qualities to become a great striker
TEENAGE SENSATION: Brighton and Hove Albion's Evan Ferguson celebrates scoring their side's second goal against Everton. Pic: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Wed, 04 Jan, 2023 - 09:41
James Whelan

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi says Irish teenager Evan Ferguson has all the qualities to become a 'great striker'.

The Dubliner struck a goal on his full Premier League debut against Everton on Tuesday night. It was his second goal in as many games after his strike off the bench against Arsenal on Saturday.

In doing so he became the first teenager to score in consecutive Premier League games since Federico Macheda for Manchester United in 2009.

The 18-year-old was a major influence as the Seagulls stormed to a brilliant 4-1 at Goodison Park, firing home the second goal and assisting Solly March for Brighton's third.

And now boss De Zerbi has backed him to go from strength to strength.

"I'm happy for Evan, he played a fantastic game," De Zerbi told the Brighton website.

"He has big potential and I think he can help us in the second part of the season. With Danny Welbeck, he can be very important as our strikers. Evan could become a great striker because he has all the qualities, both physical and technical.

"It was a mature performance by Evan."

Another Irish player, former Bray Wanderers midfielder Andrew Moran, was introduced as a substitute to make his Premier League debut.

Brighton have a string record of producing good young talent, and De Zerbi is keen to keep the conveyor belt rolling.

"My job is to give him and the other young players the possibility to play," he added.

"[Jeremy] Sarmiento played a good game too and I want to progress with young players.

"In the first half I didn't like the quality of our play in defensive spaces, but I can understand this, every Premier League game is difficult.

"But we asked more of ourselves and the second half was amazing, there was a different quality to our play - we played well. We played with more energy and scored more goals, I am only sad because of their goal.

"Their goal changed nothing today, but it could [do so] at the end of the season. But it is an important result and I am happy."

