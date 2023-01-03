Manchester United improvement continues with routine win over Bournemouth

Manchester United 3 Bournemouth 0

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United revolution continued its impressive trajectory with a victory that cements their place in the top four as the new year opens.

The win, courtesy of well-taken goals by Casemiro, Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford, made it nine wins in the last ten league and cup games for a United side slowly, but surely, adapting to the Dutchman’s blend of inspiration and discipline.

It also set up an unlikely scenario, scarcely plausible just a few weeks ago when United lost the opening Manchester derby by a record 6-3 scoreline.

If City fail to win at Chelsea on Thursday then victory for ten Hag in the return fixture at Old Trafford a week on Saturday and United will move above their rivals in the Premier League table.

Casemiro volleyed United into a 23rd minute lead with a superbly-worked opening goal from a free-kick awarded after Adam Smith fouled Marcus Rashford on the left wing.

Not for the first time this season, Christian Eriksen delivered a perfect centre and Casemiro was inexplicably left without a marker as he ran through to volley in from six yards.

It was a lead United deserved and one which was a reward, as well as presumably a relief, for ten Hag after his slightly risky selection rotation.

Donny van de Beek was handed just his second Premier League start - and his first at Old Trafford - in 19 months although that move proved ill-fated.

In the final minute of the first half, the Dutchman limped off to be replaced by Alejandro Garnacho after a crunching foul by Marcos Senesi had left him with an injured right leg.

If van de Beek is struggling to find form under his former Ajax manager, he is one of the few United players whose form has not notably benefited from the new manager’s impact.

And ten Hag, seeking what would be a fourth consecutive league win, also recalled Harry Maguire for his first start since the World Cup, leaving Lisandro Martínez and Raphael Varane, who reached the final in Qatar, on the bench.

Martinez, just the fifth player to win a World Cup while playing for United, was given a rousing pre-match reception by supporters and team-mates alike, with Fernandes pushing the modest Argentinian forward to the centre circle, where he was afforded a standing ovation.

But the selections were a sign of ten Hag’s growing confidence in his squad and one which, in the first half at least, was not misplaced.

Van de Beek might actually have made a spectacular start, as Casemiro’s lofted through ball played him into the area but the midfielder could not quite control the ball on his chest.

And although there was a brief flurry of Bournemouth pressure after the opening goal - a Philip Billing free-kick deflected over, Dominic Solanke heading wide from a difficult chance - United defended well.

Eriksen threatened, from another set-piece, before the interval but saw his 20-yard free-kick deflect off Senesi and fly behind for a corner.

The second half opened in similar fashion, with Smith booked for a foul on Garnacho and, within three minutes of the restart, United had doubled their lead from a superb, flowing move.

Luke Shaw started it deep in his own half, with a one-two with Rashford, before driving into the final third and playing the ball to Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese slipped the ball wide to Garnacho and his accurate cross was met by Shaw, still sprinting forward and finishing from 12 yards.

As they had after conceding the first goal, the visitors responded well with David de Gea forced to save in quick succession from Billing, Solanke and Jaidon Anthony.

That proved something of a parting shot for Bournemouth who failed to truly test United again as they fell to a seventh league defeat in their last eight games.

Instead, Rashford, whose 20-yard shot flew just wide to the left, and Garnacho, whose curling effort scraped the outside of the visitors’ post might have added to the home team’s lead.

Rashford, dropped from the starting line-up for the weekend win at Wolverhampton Wanderers for disciplinary reasons, repaid his manager’s faith by completing the rout in the 87th minute, tapping in a Fernandes cross after a probing long ball from Shaw.

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): De Gea 7; Wan-Bissaka 78 (Dalot 69, 6), Lindelof 6 (Martinez 87), Maguire 6, Shaw 8; Casemiro 9, Eriksen 7 (Fred 68, 6); Fernandes 7, van de Beek 6 (Garnacho 45, 6), Rashford 7; Martial 5 (Elanga 69, 6).

Substitutes (not used): Heaton, Malacia, Varane, McTominay.

Bournemouth (4-4-2): Travers 7; A Smith 5 (Stacey 62, 5), Senesi 7, Kelly 5, Mepham 5; Anthony 8, L Cook 6, Lerma 7 (Rothwell 84), Billing 7 (Moore 76, 5); Solanke 6, Christie 5 (Dembele 76, 5).

Substitutes (not used): Plain, Stephens, Lowe, Pearson, Zemura.

Referee: M Salisbury 7.