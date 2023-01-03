Newcastle frustrate Arsenal to earn a share of the spoils

ARSENAL 0-0 NEWCASTLE UNITED

Eddie Howe masterminded the end of Arsenal's five-match winning run, but Mikel Arteta's side still extended their lead to eight points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

The draw was ultimately not a bad for either side in their pursuit of Champions League football next season and means both clubs remain the only sides to have lost only once this season.

Arsenal were the better side and created more match-winning chances, but Newcastle manager Howe and his team had done their homework as their disruptive tactics prevented Arsenal from scoring for the first time this season.

An enthralling match ended in acrimony on and off the pitch as Arsenal manager Arteta and Howe had to be kept apart as they rowed on the touchline at the death.

Not the best football, maybe, but a clash full of meaning and symbolism as both sets of players and coaches stretched every last rule and sinew to try to get one over the opposition.

Howe, his players and their supporters celebrated long and hard together on the pitch afterwards as if they had reached a major cup final. Maybe not this time, but they certainly proved they have the bottle and nous to extend their impressive surge up the table well into the New Year.

The added bonus, for both sides, was coming through without any injuries or suspensions from card-happy referee Andy Madley.

It was absorbing entertainment from the first to final minute. Arsenal made a trademark attacking start and had Newcastle teetering on the back foot as a loose ball fell to in-form captain Martin Odegaard, but the Norway international shinned a volley high over the bar.

Newcastle were almost blown away in the swirling, wintry north London wind and rain as Arsenal, with Bukayo Saka virtually unplayable, running at their defence every time he got on the ball.

Newcastle came here beaten by only Liverpool previously this season for a reason. They know how to play through a storm and sensibly slowed the game down whenever they were able to gain some possession.

It meant the match settled into an almost predictably cagey battle between two of the Premier League's form teams.

Arsenal had the edge on the ball, but Newcastle were ceding nothing as yellow cards for challenges from Bruno Guimaraes and fit-again striker Callum Wilson showed a willingness to fight for the right to compete. Eddie Nketiah was the next in Madley's bulging notebook.

The official blew himself into a corner as he was so quick to caution players for minor offences he proved inconsistent when some genuinely hefty tackles went in. Poor officiating from the Yorkshireman who was hit by chants of 'you're not fit to referee' from home and away supporters alike. Further bookings were handed out to Odegaard and Granit Xhaka before the break as Madley seemed to be heading inexorably towards sending someone off.

The constant breaks in play naturally suited Howe's side the most as Arsenal were prevented from playing their customary passing game. And it so nearly paid dividends at the very end of the first half when Joelinton headed wide from a scrappy corner. He could and should have at least hit the target.

Howe must have been calling for more of the same from his Newcastle players at the break while Arteta's job was to calm his men and remind them a draw without injuries and suspension would not be a bad result with an away trip to Tottenham next up in their title challenge.

The national rail strike did not make a dent on the number of Newcastle fans jam-packed into to the away end and the Geordies grew in confidence and volume as their side continued to more than hold their own at the start of the second half.

A hush descended over the away end after 57 minutes, however, when Joelinton illegally ended a surging Saka slalom and Madley awarded a free-kick on the corner of the penalty area. The Brazilian was justifiably booked this time but Miguel Almiron was a fool to become the seventh player carded for refusing to stand ten yards from the dead back.

Newcastle scrambled the ensuing cross to safety but there was a noticeable lift to the excitement among the Arsenal fans and the tempo of their team's play.

Howe responded to Arsenal's dominance with about 25 minutes to go when he sent on attacking substitutes Jacob Murphy and Chris Wood for the fading Almiron and Wilson.

Then, as the match neared the final ten minutes Martinelli flashed a header across the face of goal and inches wide from after an Odegaard corner looked to have set up the Brazilian with a potential match-winner.

The World Cup winger had largely been kept quiet by the extremely impressive Kieran Trippier and this was one of the few times he lost his man.

Newcastle were hanging on and had all eleven of their players defending in their own penalty area for a spell as Arsenal passed the ball around their box, probing for a late, late breakthrough.

It took a great save from the feet of Nick Pope to deny a later Nketiah effort as Arsenal piled forward in a desperate search for a winning goal.

Arsenal: Ramsdale 6, White 6 (Tomiyasu 75), Partey 6, Gabriel 6, Saka 8, Odegaard 6, Martinelli 6, Saliba 6, Nketiah 7, Xhaka 6, Zinchenko 6.

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Holding, Vieira, Lokonga, Elneny, Marquinhos, Oyedeji

Newcastle: Pope 7, Trippier 8, Botman 7, Schar 6, Joelinton 6, Wilson 6 (Wood 67), Almiron 5 (Murphy 67), Willock 7 (Saint-Maximin 87, Burn 6, Longstaff 5, Guimaraes 6.

Subs: Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Anderson.

Referee: Andrew Madley 4.