Evan Ferguson scores on full Brighton debut as pressure mounts on Frank Lampard

Everton 1 Brighton 4

Ireland youngster Evan Ferguson scored on his full Premier League debut and for the second game running as the pressure ramped up on Everton boss Frank Lampard.

Everton crashed to a humiliating home defeat as Brighton recorded their biggest Premier League away win.

The Toffees came crashing back to earth after the euphoria of their unexpected draw at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday as Roberto De Zerbi's away-day specialists tore them apart at Goodison Park - helped by some calamitous home defending.

Brighton bounced back from their home defeat to Arsenal with a highly-impressive performance and didn't even need to introduce World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister until they were 4-0 up.

Once Japan international Kaoru Mitoma put them ahead in the 14th minute the Seagulls didn't look back.

And three goals in six minutes early in the second half from Ferguson on his first Premier League start, Solly March and Pascal Gross prompted boos, jeers and chants of "sack the board" from Everton fans, furious at the abject manner of a fifth home defeat of the season and third on the trot at Goodison.

Demarai Gray netted an added time penalty after Alex Iwobi had been felled by Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez but it wasn't even a consolation for a demoralised Everton team.

It might have been different if Alex Iwobi hadn't seen an early close range shot saved by Sanchez as the home side made a positive start.

But it proved to be a false dawn. Mitoma served warning of what was to come when he sent a header over the top after March had beaten Vitali Mykolenko far too easily and crossed to the far post.

Mitoma did far better when he put the Seagulls ahead moments later.

Nathan Patterson misjudged the pace of Moises Caicedo's cross field pass allowing Mitoma to cut inside him and then Conor Coady, before beating Jordan Pickford with a low shot that went in through James Tarkowski's legs as he tried desperately to keep it from crossing the line.

The Seagulls went close to 2-0 to the visitors moments later when Mitoma caused more problems. This time he dinked a cross to Ferguson whose first time shot beat Pickford but struck the outside of the post.

Ferguson then fired just over from 20 yards and was quite happy to put himself about, dumping Tarkowski on the turf and then doing the same to Idrissa Gueye to earn himself a booking.

Everton took time to recover their composure but started to threaten again towards half-time with Demarai Gray going closest to an equaliser with a shot that Sanchez kept out with a fumbling save at his near post.

But Brighton blew Everton away straight after the break.

The impressive Ferguson made it 2-0 from close range in the 51st minute after Jeremy Sarmiento had cut the ball back from the byline.

Three minutes later March took Ferguson's pass and cut inside Mykolenko and Tarkowski before placing a shot into the corner of Pickford's net.

Everton were reeling but it got worse in the 57th minute when Idrissa Gueye's back pass was cut out by Gross who ran 40 yards before chipping neatly over the advancing Pickford.

The victory was Brighton's fifth on the road this season and lifted them up to eighth in the table but Everton remain hovering a point above the drop zone - with an FA Cup third round trip to Old Trafford looming on Friday evening.

Everton (4-3-3): Pickford 6; Patterson 4 (Coleman 63, 5) Coady 6, Tarkowski 5, Mykolenko 4; Iwobi 6, Gueye 5 (Maupay 63, 5), Davies 4 (Price 58, 5); Gray 6, Calvert-Lewin 5 (Simms 82, 5), McNeil 4 (Dourcoure 58, 5).

Unused subs: Begovic, Mina, Godfrey, Vinagre.

Brighton (4-2-3-1): Sanchez 7; Veltman 7 (Lamptey 71`, 5), Dunk 7, Colwill 7, Estupinan 7; Caicedo 7, Gross 7; March 7 (Moran 78, 5), Sarminento 7 (Mac Allister 62, 5), Mitoma (Lallana 78, 5); Ferguson 8 (Encisco 71, 5).

Unused subs: Steele, Trossard, Gilmour, Van Hecke.

Referee: Andre Marriner.