Ex-Cork City winger Dylan McGlade joins Australian outfit Hume City

Former Cork City winger Dylan McGlade has joined Hume City FC, a semi-professional club operating in the second tier of the Australian footballing pyramid.

The 27-year-old recently expressed his disappointment at news of his three-year spell at City ending and he’s ventured Down Under for a new lifestyle and career experience.

Recruited by Neale Fenn for the 2020 having earned inclusion in the 2019 First Division team of the Year at Bray Wanderers, the tricky winger remained a regular after Colin Healy took charge.

He stormed into last season by bagging a hat-trick during the 6-0 opening night hammering of his former club Bray, only to suffer a serious knee injury at home to Galway United the following week.

It was a long and arduous comeback for the Dubliner, who ended the title-winning campaign with just 17 appearances registered, mostly from the bench.

Melbourne-based Hume City announced the capture of McGlade ahead of their new campaign kicking off on a similar schedule to Ireland. They were first established in 1979 by the local Turkish community and are based at the 5,000-capacity John Ilhan Memorial Stadium.

Hume compete in the Northern Premier Victoria League and the perils of having no promotion and relegation is finally being addressed, offering such clubs an avenue to aspire for elevation to the A-League.

McGlade and fellow flanker James Doona are the only confirmed players to have left City, though it is understood another member of Healy’s squad is also travelling overseas for a change of scene.

David Harrington has agreed to join English League One outfit Fleetwood Town, highlighting the importance of City recently retaining his back-up goalkeeper Jimmy Corcoran for next season. Another custodian is on the target list.

The Rebels are due to open their Premier Division campaign by welcoming Bohemians to Turners Cross on Friday, February 17.