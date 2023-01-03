Rosenior reunion at Hull to be Aaron Connolly’s latest bid for fresh start

For the second season running, Ireland striker Aaron Connolly is to spend the second half of the season trying to rejuvenate his career in the Championship by joining Hull City.

The Galwegian has another 18 months of his contract at Brighton and Hove Albion to run but remains out of favour there and with his international manager Stephen Kenny, who hasn’t called upon Connolly since hauling him off at half-time against Azerbaijan 15 months ago.

The attacker, who turns 23 on January 28th, was sent on loan to Middlesbrough this time last year, scoring twice in 19 appearances as they finished one place outside the playoffs.

Venezia in the Italian Serie B was his latest temporary destination at the start of the season – supposedly for the campaign – but just five outings encapsulated a frustrating spell that neither party enjoyed and were content to cull prematurely.

Liam Rosenior is prepared to offer the wayward star a haven at Hull having worked with Connolly when he progressed through the ranks at Brighton. After joining Brighton’s academy from Mervue United in 2016, he was swiftly fast-tracked into making his first-team debut a year later in the Carabao Cup.

The Ireland striker scored twice on his full Premier League debut in a 3-0 win over Tottenham, amassing 52 appearances and eight goals in total. Connolly signed a bumper four-year contract extension with the club in July 2020.

Those heady days appear a long way off being rekindled – Connolly’s Ireland comeback was at U21 level for the Euro playoff against Israel in September – but Hull are 16th in the Championship and indulging the afterglow of their 4-1 stroll away to Wigan Athletic on Monday.

"They are two players who I really like; two players I think the fans will be excited by when they see them play,” Rosenior said, bracketing the Irishman with Malcolm Ebiowei, also due to arrive till May from Crystal Palace.

"I want players who can score goals and create and that's something we wanted to address and hopefully we get those two lads done sooner rather than later."

Hull’s Vice-Chairman Tan Kesler confirmed Connolly’s capture was imminent.

Kesler said: "He (Connolly) is on loan at Venezia and we are trying to complete some of the paperwork with them. It has more or less been agreed with the player and Brighton."