Arsenal make improved Mykhaylo Mudryk bid to Shakhtar Donetsk

Talks are on as Ukrainian club weigh up their next move
Arsenal make improved Mykhaylo Mudryk bid to Shakhtar Donetsk

LONDON CALLING: Shakhtar Donetsk's Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Mon, 02 Jan, 2023 - 16:44
 Fabrizio Romano

Arsenal have made an improved offer for Mykhaylo Mudryk, the Shakhtar Donetsk winger who is their No 1 January target. Talks are on after the Ukrainian club rejected an earlier bid of £35.5m (€40.1m) plus £17.7m (€20m) in add-ons.

Shakhtar set their asking price at £85m (€96m) but are aware Arsenal are unlikely to go that high and are weighing up their next move. There is also interest from Chelsea but Mudryk, who turns 22 on Thursday, has his heart set on the Premier League leaders.

He has posted pictures on social media that show he has been watching Arsenal’s two most recent matches and described Mikel Arteta as a “top coach” during Saturday’s 4-2 victory at Brighton.

Mudryk impressed in the Champions League group stage, scoring three times – twice against Celtic and once against Leipzig – and has seven goals in his past eight league appearances for Shakhtar, who are on a winter break.

Arteta has urged Arsenal to make signings and to do so as swiftly as possible. His team hope to win the club’s first Premier League title since 2004 and will go 10 points clear of second-placed Manchester City if they win at home to Newcastle on Tuesday.

Guardian

More in this section

Argentina v France - FIFA World Cup 2022 - Final - Lusail Stadium Best for Alexis Mac Allister to stay at Brighton this season – Roberto De Zerbi
Brazil Pele FIFA to ask every country to name a stadium in honour of Pelé – Gianni Infantino
Rangers v Celtic - cinch Premiership - Ibrox Stadium Celtic snatch late equaliser at Rangers to retain nine point lead
Ange Postecoglou File Photo

Ange Postecoglou hails Celtic mentality after late leveller earns Old Firm draw

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.258 s