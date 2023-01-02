Arsenal make improved Mykhaylo Mudryk bid to Shakhtar Donetsk

Arsenal have made an improved offer for Mykhaylo Mudryk, the Shakhtar Donetsk winger who is their No 1 January target. Talks are on after the Ukrainian club rejected an earlier bid of £35.5m (€40.1m) plus £17.7m (€20m) in add-ons.

Shakhtar set their asking price at £85m (€96m) but are aware Arsenal are unlikely to go that high and are weighing up their next move. There is also interest from Chelsea but Mudryk, who turns 22 on Thursday, has his heart set on the Premier League leaders.