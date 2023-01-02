FIFA to ask every country to name a stadium in honour of Pelé – Gianni Infantino

FIFA will ask every country in the world to name a stadium in honour of Pelé, its president Gianni Infantino said on Monday.

The Brazil great, who won the World Cup three times and scored over 1,000 goals in his career, died on December 29 aged 82 after a battle with cancer.

Infantino, who was in Brazil for Pelé’s funeral in Sao Paulo, told local reporters: “We’re going to ask every country in the world to name one of their football stadiums with the name of Pelé.”

In April 2021 Rio de Janeiro abandoned plans to name the famous Maracana Stadium after Pelé after it was vetoed by the state governor.

Pelé’s coffin was placed inside the Vila Belmiro stadium in Santos on Monday, the home ground of the club where he spent virtually his entire career.

Infantino released a statement on the day of Pele’s death which began: “For everyone who loves the beautiful game, this is the day we never wanted to come. The day we lost Pelé.”

He described Pelé as an “exemplary sportsman” and added: “Pelé had a magnetic presence and, when you were with him, the rest of the world stopped.

“His life is about more than football. He changed perceptions for the better in Brazil, in South America and across the world. His legacy is impossible to summarise in words.”