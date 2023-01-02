FIFA to ask every country to name a stadium in honour of Pelé – Gianni Infantino

FIFA will ask every country in the world to name a stadium in honour of Pelé, its president Gianni Infantino said on Monday
FIFA to ask every country to name a stadium in honour of Pelé – Gianni Infantino

SANTOS: Pelé’s coffin is carried onto the pitch at the Vila Belmiro Stadium in Santos on Monday. Pic: Matias Delacroix/AP

Mon, 02 Jan, 2023 - 15:02
PA Sport

FIFA will ask every country in the world to name a stadium in honour of Pelé, its president Gianni Infantino said on Monday.

The Brazil great, who won the World Cup three times and scored over 1,000 goals in his career, died on December 29 aged 82 after a battle with cancer.

Infantino, who was in Brazil for Pelé’s funeral in Sao Paulo, told local reporters: “We’re going to ask every country in the world to name one of their football stadiums with the name of Pelé.”

In April 2021 Rio de Janeiro abandoned plans to name the famous Maracana Stadium after Pelé after it was vetoed by the state governor.

Pelé’s coffin was placed inside the Vila Belmiro stadium in Santos on Monday, the home ground of the club where he spent virtually his entire career.

Infantino released a statement on the day of Pele’s death which began: “For everyone who loves the beautiful game, this is the day we never wanted to come. The day we lost Pelé.”

He described Pelé as an “exemplary sportsman” and added: “Pelé had a magnetic presence and, when you were with him, the rest of the world stopped.

“His life is about more than football. He changed perceptions for the better in Brazil, in South America and across the world. His legacy is impossible to summarise in words.”

More in this section

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - Premier League - Molineux Stadium Erik ten Hag has confidence in Luke Shaw as a centre-back
Football Legend Pele Funeral Pelé funeral: Fans mourn soccer great at public viewing in Brazil stadium
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - Premier League Premier League: 10 talking points from the weekend’s action
PelePlace: UK
Rangers v Celtic - cinch Premiership - Ibrox Stadium

Celtic snatch late equaliser at Rangers to retain nine point lead

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.228 s