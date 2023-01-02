Erik ten Hag has confidence in Luke Shaw as a centre-back

The England defender could start in the middle again against the Cherries on Tuesday.
Erik ten Hag has confidence in Luke Shaw as a centre-back

CENTRE OF ATTENTION: Manchester United’s Luke Shaw was used at centre-back again by Erik ten Hag (David Davies/PA)

Mon, 02 Jan, 2023 - 13:30
Nick Mashiter, PA

Erik ten Hag believes Luke Shaw can shine at centre-back for Manchester United.

The England defender helped United to a 1-0 win at Wolves on New Year’s Eve and could start in the middle again against Bournemouth on Tuesday.

Lisandro Martinez has resumed training and may be available but, should the Argentina World Cup winner fail to make it, Ten Hag has no hesitation about calling on Shaw again.

“You have a plan, sometimes it changes by circumstances like illnesses. Casemiro did well at centre-half, like Shaw against Forest,” Ten Hag said.

Erik ten Hag is confident in Luke Shaw playing as a centre-back
Erik ten Hag is confident in Luke Shaw playing as a centre-back (Joe Giddens/PA)

“The way we were to approach Wolves, I thought it was the best match with Rafa (Varane) and Luke, you know the speed of Wolves over the right side and he could cover that.

“We wanted to attack on the left side with an offensive game from Tyrell Malacia and, in possession with a left footer, you get better angles on the pitch.

“He was impressing but he is also good as a left full-back. It’s an extra option which is always good.”

Ten Hag was unhappy with United’s first-half performance at Molineux before Marcus Rashford came off the bench to score the winner, which moved them into the Premier League’s top four.

Rashford had been axed for oversleeping and being late to a team meeting.

Ten Hag felt there was a lack of focus from his side in the first half but believes they quickly rediscovered their drive.

“I saw a different approach in the second half, there was more investment, more focus, aggression. We had a better organisation in the second half and created more chances,” he said.

Diogo Dalot is making progress from his hamstring strain while Scott McTominay (illness) should return to the squad.

More in this section

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - Premier League Premier League: 10 talking points from the weekend’s action
Nottingham Forest v Chelsea - Premier League - City Ground Graham Potter says Chelsea squad have to handle transfer speculation
Nottingham Forest v Chelsea - Premier League - City Ground Pressure increases on Graham Potter as Chelsea drop more points
Man UtdPlace: UK
<p>The hearse carrying Pele's coffin arrives outside Urbano Caldeira Stadium as a firework goes off in the early morning ahead of the football legend's funeral in the stadium. Picture: Mario Tama/Getty Images</p>

Pelé funeral: Fans line up to mourn Brazilian soccer great

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.23 s