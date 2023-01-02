Graham Potter says Chelsea squad have to handle transfer speculation

The Blues will look to freshen up their options this month.
Graham Potter says Chelsea squad have to handle transfer speculation

JANUARY SALES: Graham Potter (right) is expected to welcome new arrivals this month. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

Mon, 02 Jan, 2023 - 09:27
Jonathan Veal, PA

Chelsea boss Graham Potter does not expect his players to be distracted by the January transfer window.

There is plenty of business expected at Stamford Bridge over the forthcoming weeks as Potter tries to reshape his squad in a bid to resurrect a top-four challenge.

They did not make the best start to 2023 as they were outplayed in a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest on Sunday, where the rumour mill stepped up.

David Datro Fofana was at the City Ground watching after his move from Molde while reports also suggested Chelsea had struck a deal for Monaco’s Benoit Badiashile.

Chelsea started 2023 with a draw at Nottingham Forest
Chelsea started 2023 with a draw at Nottingham Forest (Mike Egerton/PA)

But Potter said: “It’s part of the season we all have to deal with, so I’m not complaining about it.

“They are human beings and while the window is open, there is noise and 24-hour media that has to be filled with something.

“The January window gives people an opportunity to speak about things, so it’s normal. It’s part of modern-day football and we have to deal with it.”

Nottingham Forest are also expected to do business as they try to move away from danger at the bottom of the table.

Their performance against the Blues suggests they have a good chance anyway, especially if they can recreate the atmosphere at the City Ground which clearly unsettled Chelsea.

“They’re brilliant,” boss Steve Cooper said of the Forest fans.

“I love it when people come here (to the City Ground) for the first time in a while and they feel it. We’re lucky that we get to feel it every game because we’re here.

“I repeat, we will not take it for granted. We don’t feel entitled by it. We’re dead appreciative of it, but we’ve got to earn the support.

“Just because we’ve had it this time doesn’t mean we’ll get it straight away in the next game. The fans have got to see a team that is trying for the club. They saw that.

“The city responds off things like that anyway, not just the football club. You sense that from living in and around it.”

More in this section

Nottingham Forest v Chelsea - Premier League - City Ground Pressure increases on Graham Potter as Chelsea drop more points
Nottingham Forest v Swansea City - Sky Bet Championship - City Ground Forest investigating reports of alleged homophobic chanting during Chelsea match
Nottingham Forest v Chelsea - Premier League - City Ground Forest fight back to claim valuable point against Chelsea
forestPlace: UK
<p>TIME OUT: Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag looks toward Marcus Rashford at full time at Wolves. Picture: Copa/Getty Images</p>

Premier League: 10 talking points from the weekend’s action

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.291 s