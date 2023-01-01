Championship round-up: Wins for Blackburn, Luton, Milwall, and Sunderland

Jon Dahl Tomasson was pleased his depleted side Blackburn bounced back from consecutive Championship defeats to beat Cardiff 1-0.

There was not much between the two sides in a scrappy encounter, summed up by Bradley Dack’s winner in the 48th minute which found the bottom left corner via a wicked deflection. It was reward for their endeavour, though Cardiff will rue Mark Harris and Gavin Whyte not making the most of their first-half opportunities, with the latter denied by a superb Jake Garrett challenge.

Third-placed Rovers have given themselves breathing space from the other playoff chasers and after naming a side that contained nine players who have started the past three games, Tomasson was keen to credit the players for digging in.

Tomasson said he was “very pleased to get the win”, adding: “It was a difficult game against a Cardiff team who came with a gameplan, 5-4-1, a bit of a wall to play through. We could have scored more goals, and in the end, it was a typical game in the Championship at this time. It was a great win and it was great to hear our fans towards the end. Overall, great to start the new year with three points, a clean sheet and a good performance, so a big compliment to the lads.”

Luton’s promotion push continued as they came from behind to beat Huddersfield 2-1. The Terriers looked on course to continue their revival off the back of two consecutive victories at the end of 2022 when Duane Holmes handed the hosts an early lead. However, visitors Luton levelled shortly before the interval through Amari’i Bell’s effort, which Michal Helik came agonisingly close to clearing off the line. A heartening second-half display was rewarded when Reece Burke grabbed a late winner, ending their seven-match winless run against Huddersfield.

Tom Bradshaw’s double helped Millwall climb into the playoff places with a comfortable 3-0 win at home to relegation-threatened Rotherham. The Lions striker took just four minutes to get the hosts off to a flier before Cameron Humphreys’s own goal and Bradshaw’s late second capped a miserable afternoon for the visitors.

Millwall dominated the opening period after Bradshaw’s strike but Rotherham should have levelled on the stroke of half-time when striker Conor Washington inexplicably blazed over an open goal. Matt Taylor’s struggling visitors failed to threaten in the second half as Humphreys’s own goal – created by Bradshaw – and the second extended the Millers’ poor run to just one win in 12 matches.

Ross Stewart scored for the fourth game running as promotion-chasing Sunderland drew 1-1 with 10-man Blackpool. The striker has struggled with injury so far this season but is reportedly attracting interest from Premier League Brentford after a fine run of form. Stewart’s ninth goal of the season cancelled out Shayne Lavery’s opener at Bloomfield Road with Blackpool now winless in nine games and third from bottom. Their woes were worsened in stoppage time as Callum Connolly was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Jake Bidwell’s first Coventry goal earned his side a 1-1 draw with Bristol City at the CBS Arena. The defender, who joined Coventry from Swansea 12 months ago, was on hand to nod in after Max O’Leary clawed his initial effort off the line. Antoine Semenyo scored an equaliser for the visitors just before the half-hour mark but the draw leaves Nigel Pearson’s men with just one win in 10 matches in the division.