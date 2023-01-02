The year in guff: 'You don’t want to see your manager gestate to the bench'

Lee Dixon did his homework on Senegal:
Paul Ince went to the well:
Kevin Doyle spots a substitute being born:
Steve McManaman knows his onions bag:
Stephen Kelly broke the continuum:
Long division with Shaun Wright Philips:
Eni Aluko didn’t show her workings.
Gerry Armstrong got his knickers in a twist during Man City - Real Madrid:
Peter Crouch rose to the occasion:
Shay Given was very taken by the Japanese:
Round the clock with Pat Nevin:
George Hamilton reached boiling point in familiar style:
The one and only Owen Hargreaves:
A bum deal from Rob Butler:
Sam Ricketts hoped Daniel James would be on fire.
Dion Dublin diagnoses:
Carry on Tony Cascarino:
Ian Wright kept an eye on the big picture:
Rob Phillips spotted a pattern:
Time travelling Sanny Rudravajhala:
Close encounters with Alvin Martin
Glenn Hoddle put the boot in on Thiago:
Fat chance with Steve McMananan:
Euro glory was beyond Ian Wright's wildest dreams:
Alex Scott stuck to what she knew:
Jonathan Woodgate was almost unseated:
Talksport commentator: “There are appeals for handball here. Big appeals.”
Lee Hendrie cried fowl:
Ian Wright went to ground:
Jermaine Jenas wanted more from Leicester City:
Fact-finding with Jenas: