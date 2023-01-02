The year in guff: 'You don’t want to see your manager gestate to the bench'

Lee Dixon did his homework on Senegal:

“A team full of internationals.”

Paul Ince went to the well:

“McTominay needs to add goals to his reservoir.”

Kevin Doyle spots a substitute being born:

“You don’t want to see your manager gestate to the bench.”

Steve McManaman knows his onions bag:

"He doesn't score many, Declan Rice, but when he does they usually end up in the back of the net."

Stephen Kelly broke the continuum:

“He’s got acres of time.”

Long division with Shaun Wright Philips:

"Nine times out of 10, if you give him three chances like that he’ll score two.”

Eni Aluko didn’t show her workings.

“Richarlison has 19 goals in 40 games, you do the math, that’s a goal a game.”

Gerry Armstrong got his knickers in a twist during Man City - Real Madrid:

“They are going at it hammer and thong.”

Peter Crouch rose to the occasion:

“Champions League semi-final, it doesn’t get any bigger than that.”

Shay Given was very taken by the Japanese:

“They’re such a lovely population."

Round the clock with Pat Nevin:

"You have to give it 24/7... every day of the week.”

George Hamilton reached boiling point in familiar style:

“There was a head of steam building and finally the lid blew off the kettle and Ireland were level.”

The one and only Owen Hargreaves:

“Messi is one of a kind – but Haaland is unique.”

A bum deal from Rob Butler:

“He works his backside off and that’s a massive thing.”

Sam Ricketts hoped Daniel James would be on fire.

“He needs to take on Gareth Bale’s mantelpiece.”

Dion Dublin diagnoses:

“They will struggle to score goals if they don’t take their chances.”

Carry on Tony Cascarino:

"Didier Deschamps holds his plank for an hour every day."

Ian Wright kept an eye on the big picture:

“Saka did well to stay onside, especially in the current climate.”

Rob Phillips spotted a pattern:

“The away team has won the last eight games, including five in a row.”

Time travelling Sanny Rudravajhala:

"Fabio Vieira scored a late goal early on.”

Close encounters with Alvin Martin

“Wonderful atmosphere here at Norwich given the proximity of the pitch to the players.”

Glenn Hoddle put the boot in on Thiago:

"He’s a vital clog isn’t he, for Liverpool."

Fat chance with Steve McMananan:

“They’ve given Madrid a slimmer of hope.”

Euro glory was beyond Ian Wright's wildest dreams:

“This is the dream. This is what these girls were dreaming of and probably they couldn’t even dream of this.”

Alex Scott stuck to what she knew:

“The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting the same results.”

Jonathan Woodgate was almost unseated:

"Now they've done something that's got the crowd on the edge of their feet."

Talksport commentator: “There are appeals for handball here. Big appeals.”

Stuart Pearce: “If there was any handball, at all, it was the goalkeeper”

Lee Hendrie cried fowl:

“He can count his lucky chickens."

Ian Wright went to ground:

"James Maddison got a good bird’s eye view of it because he’s lying down.”

Jermaine Jenas wanted more from Leicester City:

“They have got to improve collectively as well as as a group.”

Fact-finding with Jenas:

“He’s found out a lot about his players that he already knew.”