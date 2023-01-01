Ange Postecoglou: Celtic's proven adaptability could be key in Old Firm

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou feels his players' proven adaptability could be a key factor if new Rangers manager Michael Beale unleashes any surprises at Ibrox on Monday.

Postecoglou memorably claimed recently that he was more bothered about what he was having for dinner than the new managerial appointment across the city, but he has done his research on Beale's methods ahead of the New Year derby.

The former Ibrox coach has secured four consecutive wins since his return to take charge and Postecoglou has noted some differences from the approach of Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

On his preparation for the game, the Celtic boss said: "It does change because, as I have always said, we treat every opponent the same way - we look at what they are doing currently rather than historical stuff.

"They have had a change of manager, which has meant Michael has come in and changed the shape slightly, he is trying different personnel. All those types of things are factored into it.

"We try and prepare our players for every possible outcome, but sometimes during games things change or are different, depending on how the game is going.

"For us, at the moment, one of our strengths is our ability to adapt mid-game - whether that's the way we play or by making substitutions where players come on who have different qualities.

"It's a bit of both but our preparations are always the same, regardless of the opponent, it's about what we think they are likely to bring against us in the current circumstances."

Celtic won 4-0 in the previous meeting between the teams but Postecoglou does not need his previous experience of the fixture to tell him that Monday's game is likely to be a tighter affair.

"You kind of know going into it that it's a massive fixture and you understand the significance behind every outcome," he said.

"But ultimately we have played in all of these fixtures with the same kind of mindset. We have got to perform to our levels, play our football, try and dominate the game in the areas we want to dominate.

"When we have done that, we have been very effective both at Celtic Park and obviously at Ibrox last year in the second game.

"But for the most part traditionally these games tend to be tight. There have been a couple that haven't been, in our favour, but you don't go into these games thinking they are going to be open affairs.

"It's going to be tight, both teams are going to be at it, and it's going to be exciting."

Celtic can go 12 points clear but Postecoglou stressed that the gap was "really, really irrelevant" at this stage of the season.

Tributes have been paid to former Celtic and St Mirren striker Frank McGarvey, meanwhile, who has died at the age of 66.

McGarvey, who also played for Queen of the South and Clyde and won seven caps for Scotland, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer earlier this year.

Celtic said in a statement: "Everyone at Celtic is extremely saddened to hear of the death of former striker Frank McGarvey, who passed away earlier this morning at the age of 66.

"The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Celtic are with Frank's family at this extremely sad time."

McGarvey opened up about his battle with "sneaky" pancreatic cancer after making an appearance on the Parkhead pitch before the Hoops' game against Hibernian last month.

"I was at Celtic Park to see the Hibs game and when I walked out and the fans sang 'You'll Never Walk Alone', that made me so determined to fight on," McGarvey said.

McGarvey made 341 appearances and scored 102 goals over two spells with St Mirren, and spent five glittering years with Celtic in the early 1980s during which he won two league titles, two Scottish Cups and a League Cup.