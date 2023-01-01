Forest fight back to claim valuable point against Chelsea

Serge Aurier netted his first goal in almost two years to earn Nottingham Forest a deserved point and leave Chelsea still teetering under Graham Potter.
Raheem Sterling took advantage off a fortunate ricochet off the woodwork to give the visitors an early lead but former Tottenham defender Aurier levelled after the break with a fine finish from a scrambled corner.
The result was not enough to lift Steve Cooper's side out of the drop zone but it also kept Chelsea in eighth place - nowhere near where a Chelsea side is expected to finish.
Forest have been impressive in front of their own fans in their long-awaited top-flight comeback but Potter's reputation won't have been enhanced by this result.
Cooper and Co now have a relegation showdown with Southampton to look forward to on Wednesday, while Chelsea must now take on Manchester City in the league and then the FA Cup this week.
: Henderson 6; Aurier 7, Worrall 7, Boly 6, Lodi 6; Yates 7, Freuler 7, Mangala 6 (Colback); Johnson 6 (Surridge 82), Gibbs-White 7, Awoniyi 7 (Williams 88).
Subs (unused): Hennessey, Cook, O'Brien, Toffolo, Dennis, McKenna.
Arrizabalaga 7; Azpilicueta 6, Koulibaly 6, Silva 7, Cucurella 6; Zakaria 7 (Kovacic 61, 5), Jorginho 6 (Ziyech 72); Sterling 6 (Gallagher 73), Mount 6 (Aubameyang 73), Pulisic 7 (Chukwuemeka 87); Havertz 6.
Subs (unised): Bettinelli, Chalobah, Hutchinson, Hall.
: Peter Bankes 6