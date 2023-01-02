Do Arsenal bet big in the window to seize chance?

The question confronting Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal ahead of the Premier League resumption was how they would cope without Gabriel Jesus. Their response so far has been emphatic.

Jesus may not have scored since October 1, but the forward had been a key component in Arteta’s side that headed into the World Cup break five points clear at the head of the table. The striker’s knee injury in Qatar, however, highlighted the fact the inexperienced Eddie Nketiah was the only other recognised central striker on the books, triggering debate about the need to recruit in January.

That debate will continue, but the evidence of the last two games suggests the need is not quite as acute as first thought. The meetings with West Ham and, on Saturday, Brighton have delivered seven goals and, thanks to missteps by Manchester City and Newcastle United, extended the Gunners’s advantage at the top of the table to seven points.

That in itself strengthens the case for Arsenal to abandon any previous plans they may have had for this month’s transfer window and bet big with the aim of making the most of the opportunity to win a first Premier League title since 2004. A decisive move in the notoriously challenging January market may well make the difference between holding off City and the other challengers or being reeled in.

That is a decision for the club’s hierarchy but the displays of Martin Odegaard, Nketiah and the rest of Arsenal’s attack-orientated players at Brighton helped ease the pressure on those in the boardroom.

Nketiah performed effectively in the central striker role and was rewarded with the 47th-minute third goal - his second in two league games - after Bukayo Saka and Odegaard had given Arsenal a two-goal lead. But it was Odegaard who was the team’s fulcrum and his creative abilities were never better displayed than when he hit a sweeping first-time pass that sent Gabriel Martinelli on his way for the 71st-minute fourth that gave the visitors valuable breathing space.

Odegaard, the former Real Madrid midfielder, is currently making a strong case for being the league’s form player while his quietly effective captaincy is helping drive Arenal forward. After 16 games he has already matched last season’s return of seven goals and four assists but he insists the responsibility for filling the gap left by Jesus is being shouldered by a number of teammates.

“Everyone has to step up,” he said. “We are missing a great player but you see the quality that Eddie has. Two goals now and everything that he brings in the game also. You see the front players we have, we are always going to create chances and be dangerous and it is just about getting the players in the right positions and good things will happen.

“When a player like Gabriel is injured you will always miss him. He has great quality and great personality. He still gives us a lot outside the pitch. The energy he gives and everything at the training ground he still gives a lot. But all the players need to step up when you miss someone like that and we have done excellent. Credit to Eddie to come in like that and perform like this. It is amazing to see.”

Arteta and Odegaard both steered clear of installing Arsenal as title favourites and the way they were unsettled when Brighton rallied offered hope to the chasing pack. Kaoru Mitoma and Evan Ferguson replied and had Mitoma’s late effort not been ruled out for offside following the intervention of VAR, the outcome may have been different.

The response, and in particular the performance of Ferguson from the bench, ensured Brighton were able to take positives from defeat. Ferguson, 18, forced the normally unflappable William Saliba into a mistake before scoring his first Premier League goal and Albion skipper Lewis Dunk is in no doubt there is a lot more to come from the Ireland international.

“He showed today where he is at, scoring in the Premier League and being a top player,” said the centre-back He is a young kid, great work ethic and down to earth. He is there in training every day giving his all.

“He is very young and has got a long way to go. He is improving every day in training under this manager and hopefully he can keep going that way, get a few more goals and keep pushing on. I am buzzing for him.”

Brighton can also look forward to the return of Alexis Mac Allister when he returns from Argentina’s World Cup celebrations. “We have spoken to him and congratulated him,” said Dunk. “What an achievement. A great guy to have in the squad and what a player. He showed his worth in the World Cup and we're all buzzing for him and can't wait to have him back ready to play for us, he brings a lot to the squad.

“It won't change anything. He is a humble guy, a down to earth kid and a hard worker. He has won the World Cup, we're all delighted and he is delighted but it won't change anything when he comes back here. He will be ready to go again, keep learning off this manager and keep improving.”

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION (4-2-3-1): Sanchez 6; Lamptey 5, Dunk 6, Colwill 6, Estupinan 6; Gilmour 5, Gross 5; March 6 (Enciso 76, 6), Lallana 5 (Samiento 60,6), Mitoma 7; Trossard 5 (Ferguson 60, 7)

Subs not used: Steele, van Hecke, Veltman, Turns, Moran, Hinshelwood.

ARSENAL (4-3-3): Ramsdale 6; White 6 (Tomiyasu 60, 6) Gabriel 7, Saliba 7, Zinchenko 6 (Tierney 60, 6); Odegaard 9 (Holding 87, 6), Partey 8 (Elneny 74, 6), Xhaka 7; Saka 7, Nketiah 7, Martinelli 8.

Subs not used: Turner, Soares, Vieira, Lokonga, Marquinhos.

Referee: Anthony Taylor 6