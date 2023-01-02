Antonio Conte writes off Spurs' chances of silverware this season

TOTTENHAM 0-2 ASTON VILLA

Manager Antonio Conte and the Tottenham owners are facing up to unrest among the club's supporters after the Italian coach told them to prepare for another trophy-less season.

Conte said it was 'a miracle' he was able to get Tottenham into the top four and Champions League football last season, but admitted a repeat of that feat is unlikely in the wake of this surprising defeat.

Regular European football is all Tottenham have had to play for since winning a League Cup 15 years ago, but there had been a feeling serial winner Conte could buck the trend.

Yet he started the New Year watching a toothless side go behind for the tenth consecutive match. So often the comeback Kings, this time there was no sense of recovery after conceding second half goals to Emi Buendia and Douglas Luiz.

“I was expecting this moment,” Conte conceded afterwards. “Now we have to fight and be strong because when you are in the situation we are in this league you can slip quickly.

“I'm not scared, I believe in my work and I believe in these players, but don't give me things I can't promise you. This is only to give dreams and you need to be realistic. If you know the situation you face the moment in the right way.”

Perhaps it was a plea to owners ENIC and club chairman Daniel Levy to loosen the purse strings in this month's transfer window and boost a threadbare looking squad. Either way, it will make for grim reading for optimistic Tottenham fans.

He added: “For the potential of the club, I continue to repeat that we made a miracle [last season]. It happened why? Because we played only one competition with 12, 13 players and they didn't have injuries in the last 15 games and we played only the best players. Arsenal were only four points up and we finished 20 points less than Manchester City. We did a miracle and I knew the situation.

“I was very clear with the club and in the summer people spoke about Tottenham as title contenders. From my experience it was a bit crazy to read this but you have to accept this.

“To become title contenders you need a solid foundation, 14-15 strong quality players and the young players to develop and every season you can add two players, but two players to invest £60m, £70m players to improve the level of your team.

“People think that you arrive and you win in this way. If people are not used to this you need to create this situation, you need time and patience.” The gloomy, albeit defiant, statements in his post-match press conference cane shortly after he told the BBC: "I want to be honest, I want to be very clear. I have said this to the club, I have said my opinions. The fans deserve the best. Maybe to stay in 5th is the best. Maybe 6th, 7th, 5th or 4th is the best."

Conte's side were so unpredictable and inconsistent in 2022, but always up for a fight and that is why they started the New Year very much in the mix for another top-four finish.

Their previous four defeats this season had come against top six teams, so a fifth of the season against an unfancied Villa side represents a time for reflection. They offered little going forward and were positively poor defensively.

A goalkeeping howler from Hugo Lloris – far from his first this season - and more sloppy defending later on gifted a well-organised Villa side their goals.

Stand-in Villa keeper Robin Olsen hardly had a shot to save with all of the limited action there was taking place in Tottenham's penalty area.

The stage had seemed set for Tottenham to build on their more positive end to the first half by taking the initiative after the break. Instead, they were a goal down only three minutes after the restart to find themselves behind yet again.

Lloris spilled a speculative long-range effort from Douglas Luiz and Ollie Watkins beat a slow-to-react Clement Lenglet to the rebound before turning the ball back to Buendia to ram home through a crowd of players.

Now Villa had something to defend, but looked fortunate to still be in front less than ten minutes later when Ivan Perisic lifted a shot over the bar from close range.

The otherwise reliable Yves Bissouma then became the fourth Tottenham player to be cautioned. The Ivorian's fifth yellow card of the season means he now misses the next match, away to Crystal Palace.

Tottenham were as flat as the atmosphere and deservedly found themselves two behind on 73 minutes. An out-of-touch Harry Kane was too easily dispossessed in midfield by Watkins and Villa worked the ball to John McGinn, who released Luiz with a brilliant pass, allowing the Brazilian to control and finish without breaking stride.

Smiling Villa manager Unai Emery said afterwards: “Sometimes you can win without deserving but today we were competitive and created chances so the players got what they deserved.”

Tottenham: Lloris 4; Romero 6, Lenglet 5, Davies 5; Doherty 6 (Royal 80), Hojbjerg 5 (Skipp 88), Bissouma 6 (Sarr 80), Perisic 6 (Spence 88); Son 5, Kane 5, Gil 6 (Sessegnon 63).

Subs: Forster, Sanchez, Dier, Tanganga.

Aston Villa: Olsen 6; Young 7, Konsa 6 (Ings 82), Mings 6, Digne 6; McGinn 6 (Coutinho 77), Kamara 6, Douglas Luiz 7 (Bednarek 82), Buendia 7 (Chambers 82); Bailey 6 (Cash 66), Watkins 7.

Subs: Martinez, Sanson, Augustinsson, Archer.

Referee: John Brooks 6.