Marcus Rashford happy Manchester United are finding different ways to win

Marcus Rashford believes Manchester United are proving they can find different ways to win.

The England striker was axed after oversleeping and being late for a team meeting but came off the bench to grab the winner at Wolves on Saturday.

The 1-0 victory was United’s fifth straight win in all competitions and they have lost just once in their last 15 outings.

“I think for a team that’s developing – we’re striving to be the best we can be – you have to be able to win games in that fashion. I’m really pleased we managed to do it,” Rashford told MUTV.

“It’s a nice feeling for a forward to have that happening for them.

“It’s a difficult place for us to come to play our football and to win games, and we didn’t necessarily play our best football but we got three points.

“They’re a difficult team to break down, I think at that moment they were five at the back as well, so there was not much space to play with, but we managed to find the gaps and make it count.”

Wolves ended 2022 in the relegation zone but skipper Ruben Neves believes they have what it takes to survive.

“Everyone says we have a long way to go, a long race to go, so we need to work very hard,” he told the club’s official site.

“After the Everton game (a 2-1 win), we said we were just thinking about Man United, and it’s the same, we’ve lost and are just thinking about Villa (on Wednesday) now.

“We know we can do better, we can play with more quality, and that’s our mentality.

“We worked really hard. The boys did fantastic work, that’s why everyone is really frustrated at the moment, because we felt we did enough to get at least a point. It’s football, they scored a goal with the three or four chances they had, we didn’t score.”