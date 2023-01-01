Adam Idah back with a goal now itching for to regain momentum

REPUBLIC of Ireland international striker Adam Idah is determined to start making up for lost time.

Idah made his first Championship start of the season for Norwich City in last Friday's clash against Reading – and promptly scored in a 1-1 draw.

A knee injury that he picked up in February has held him back but he now hopes there will be better times ahead for him as he prepares for Monday's clash against Watford.

He said: "It has been difficult for me but I think that's part of football. You do get injuries here and there.

"This is my first long-term injury but I think I have to just put it to the back of my head now and focus on playing and, like I did, get the goal and help the team."

Idah will soon have a new manager to impress as Norwich seek a replacement for Dean Smith and Idah added: "It's a bit of a strange period when nobody knows who the next manager will be.

"As a team, we don't have to focus on that too much. We have to focus on what we're doing on the pitch and do the best for the new manager whenever they come in.

"It's a bit strange when a manager does leave with the mood around the training ground but these things do happen and you have to put it to bed.

"It's obviously quite frustrating that I picked up so many injuries and, to be fair to Dean, he did show a lot of faith in me by starting me in the Premier League.

"It's unfortunate that I had so many injuries and didn't get to play much under him.

“He's a top guy and I'm sad to see people lose their jobs. At the end of the day that's football and we have to move on from those things.

"The squad we have is unbelievable. We have one of the best squads in the Championship.

"It's just a pity that we haven't clicked as much as we would have liked this season. We know ourselves that we have one of the best squads in this league. We have to gel a bit better. I think that will come as time goes on.

"When the new manager comes in we have to stick together and go out and do the best we can."