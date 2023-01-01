No longer the punchline: Eddie Howe reflects on Newcastle's momentous year 

Newcastle United 0

Leeds United 0

Thankfully for the world of stand-up comedy, Eddie Howe chose a career in football.

The Newcastle manager was asked what would have been his reply if, given the club's parlous position, he had been told 12 months ago that his side would head into 2023 challenging for a Champions League finish while harbouring realistic hopes of adding to the St James' Park trophy cabinet for the first time seemingly since the Romans left this neck of the woods.

"I'm trying to think of something funny to say in response to that," Howe pondered, before admitting defeat. "To be honest I haven't got anything in me." Peter Kay, you can rest easy. We'll cancel that area tour now, Mr Howe.

Comedy's 'loss' is most certainly Newcastle's gain. Howe is far more adept at delivering a solid backline, combative midfield line and (usually though not in the case of this 90 minutes) threatening forward line than he is any side-splitting punchline.

Although this wasn't quite the manner in which he had envisaged bringing down the curtain on a momentous year on and off the pitch, as the disappointment of dropping points at home for the first time since mid-September dissipated, the manager quite rightly concentrated on the importance of looking at the bigger picture in terms of their seismic progress over the past 12 months.

It took until April last season to amass the 34-points they have so far this season. This time last year they were second-bottom with one win from 19 games, sandwiched between Burnley and Norwich and desperately trying to avoid dropping into the Championship.

Heading into 2023 they separated the two Manchester clubs in third, with new owners who, unlike Mike Ashley, actually give a damn about the club, and have the depth of pockets to prove it. The £200m spent on players last year could well be a drop in the ocean when it comes to investment in the squad over the coming months. Watch this space.

When they host Leicester next week for a place in the last four of the Carabao Cup, it will be more than three months since they last conceded a goal at home. Next up they travel to Arsenal on Tuesday in the latest test of their credentials as a serious contender at the sharp end of the table. "For me, 2022 has been a great year, one of real progress," Howe insisted.

"The team has developed really well, we've had some great results and now we look forward to next year. We'll just go about our business in the way that we see best. There are some big challenges ahead, but we look forward to them.

"This was a disappointing outcome, but we need to keep things in perspective. and there's no need for any negativity."

Leeds have won just two of their last 14 games, and were put so far on the back foot that Newcastle keeper Nick Pope ought to have been charged admission as a spectator. Nevertheless, the outcome of this gutsy display, where they dropped so deep in the second half they were almost rubbing shoulders with the season ticket holders in the front row of the Gallowgate End, felt something akin to a victory. A moral one, at least, for a side that had shipped 10 goals in its previous three league outings.

Jesse Marsch's men should have been buried under a deluge of goals to match the filthy weather on Tyneside, but Newcastle just couldn't find the floodgate opener which would in all probability have heralded another four or five.

While parity remained, Leeds had something tangible to fight for - and that's exactly what they did. They rode their luck as Sean Longstaff twice fired wastefully over from goal-scoring positions, before the overworked Illan Meslier saved brilliantly at his near post from Fabian Schar and former Leeds striker Chris Wood at the culmination of one of several set-pieces from which Newcastle threatened but ultimately failed to break the deadlock.

Leeds edged a little further clear of the relegation zone after, as Marsch conceded, they bent, but didn't break. The Elland Road head coach said: "We did whatever it took to keep the ball out of our goal. In short, we defended better."

Newcastle (4-3-3): Pope 8; Trippier 6, Botman 7, Schar 7, Burn 7; Guimaraes 6, Willock 5 (Saint-Maximin 64, 4), Longstaff 4; Almiron 5 (Murphy 84, 4), Wood 3 (Wilson 64, 4), Joelinton 6. Booked: Trippier, Guimaraes, Wilson.

Leeds (4-2-3-1): Meslier 8; Ayling 7 (Kristensen 70, 7), Koch 7, Cooper 7, Struijk 7; Forshaw 6 (Roca 46, 6), Adams 7; Aaronson 7, Harrison 5 (Klich 64, 6), Gnonto 7 (Summerville 70, 6); Rodrigo 6 (Gelhardt 82, 6). Booked: Ayling, Struijk, Roca, Gnonto.

Referee: Simon Hooper (Wiltshire)