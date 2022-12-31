Arsenal withstand a wobble to take seven-point lead at summit 

BRIGHTON 2 ARSENAL 4

PRESENTED with the opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League, Arsenal took advantage of Manchester City’s earlier slip to strengthen their title credentials.

For over an hour Arsenal delivered a powerful statement of intent as goals from Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Eddie Nketiah put them firmly in control of the game. A late rally by Brighton inspired by Kaaru Mitoma and Evan Ferguson, who scored his first Premier League goal, ensured the latter stages of the game were unexpectedly uncomfortable but, bolstered by Gabriel Martinelli’s goal, they eased their way to victory.

Mitoma thought he had set up a grandstand finish with a second to make it 4-3 approaching injury time however VAR settled Arsenal nerves.

It took Arteta’s side just 66 seconds to stamp their authority on the game although they were helped by some desperately poor Brighton defending. Odegaard was allowed to drive forward unchallenged and when his run was eventually halted by Tariq Lamptey, the Brighton full-back promptly headed straight into trouble as he attempted to carry the ball clear.

Thomas Partey intervened to win the ball back and Oleksandr Zinchenko found Martinelli whose attempted shot was diverted into the path of Saka by home defender Levi Colwill. Unmarked at the far post, Saka had time to calmly place his shot past Robert Sanchez.

Arsenal were faster to the ball, slicker in possession and quick to close Brighton down. A second goal was inevitable and it came six minutes before half-time after Arsenal had been content to allow Brighton an extended period of possession. A swift counter-attack pushed the home side onto the back-foot, conceding a corner from Ben White’s low cross. The resulting set-piece was only half-cleared by Billy Gilmour and Odegaard pounced on the loose ball to fire home from 16 yards.

De Zerbi’s task at half-time was to come up with way his side might get back into the game. But whatever plans the manager had made, they unravelled almost immediately as the Gunners staged a repeat of the lightning quick start they had made to the first half.

Once again it was the speed of Arsenal’s counter-attack that exposed the home defence. The ball moved quickly across the pitch from Saka to Odegaard to Partey and then to Martinelli who drilled a low, angled shot towards Sanchez’s near post. The keeper could only parry and Nketiah was on hang to tap in from two yards out. With 47 minutes gone, the visitors’s victory appeared assured.

It was to Brighton’s credit that they didn’t fold. The introduction of Ferguson and a change in formation gave them a more positive outlook that was rewarded when Mitoma finished well in the 65th minute from Pascal Gross’s reverse pass.

Arsenal responded emphatically six minutes later when Odegaard’s sweeping first-time pass released Martinelli from halfway and the Brazilian outpaced Lamptey before slotting past Sanchez.

The energetic Ferguson reduced the deficit forcing William Saliba into a mistake as the Arsenal defender attempted to deal with Lewis Dunk’s long ball before beating Ramsdale. It made the Meath native the youngest Ireland international scorer in Premier League history.

Had Mitoma’s 89th minute effort not been ruled offside by the narrowest of margins, added time would have been a test of nerve for the visitors. As it was they stood firm and left with growing belief.

Brighton & Hove Albion (4-2-3-1): Sanchez 6; Lamptey 5, Dunk 6, Colwill 6, Estupinan 7; Gilmour 5, Gross 5; March 6 (Enciso 76, 6), Lallana 5 (Samiento 60,6), Mitoma 8; Trossard 5 (Ferguson 60, 7) Subs not used: Steele, van Hecke, Veltman, Turns, Moran, Hinshelwood.

Arsenal (4-3-3): Ramsdale 6; White 6 (Tomiyasu 60, 6) Gabriel 7, Saliba 7, Zinchenko 6 (Tierney 60, 6); Odegaard 9 (Holding 87, 6), Partey 8 (Elneny 74, 6), Xhaka 7; Saka 7, Nketiah 7, Martinelli 8.

Subs not used: Turner, Soares, Vieira, Lokonga, Marquinhos.

Referee: Anthony Taylor 6