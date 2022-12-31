Gray's stunner helps Toffees steal a point as City slip up

MAN CITY 1 EVERTON 1

Demarai Gray’s wonderful solo goal handed Everton a precious Premier League point as Manchester City’s title bid suffered an unexpected setback.

Erling Haaland’s first-half goal had continued the City striker’s remarkable exploits and seemed to have left Pep Guardiola’s defending champions on auto-pilot towards a routine victory.

But Gray’s spectacular intervention not only lifted the mounting pressure on his team, and manager Frank Lampard, but also cost City two points they would scarcely have envisaged surrendering. Rodri flashed a header wide at the death as the visitors survived City's late siege, substitute Seamus Coleman to the fore.

City were stunningly beaten by Brentford on their last home league game seven weeks ago and looked like they were on their way to returning to the form book when they opened the scoring.

Haaland grabbed his 21st league goal - and 27th in all competitions - after 24 minutes of what turned out to be a bruising, and eventful, encounter for the prolific striker.

It came from a superb City move; smart, sharp passes from KevinDe Bruyne and Jack Grealish sending Riyad Mahrez skipping into the area past Vitaliy Mykolenko.

He squared the perfect pass for Haaland to sweep the ball past Jordan Pickford, who could only touch the ball into his net when defender Conor Coady might have been able to clear.

It was an inevitable development on a day that had started with Haaland needing lengthy treatment after a painful first minute challenge from Ben Godfrey left him without a boot and with an apparent ankle injury.

The goal also continued Haaland’s remarkable re-writing of the Premier League’s goalscoring records - and left him with more goals than nine teams have collected so far this season, including Chelsea.

But Everton’s application could not be faulted and one tactic was clearly to guarantee Haaland a tough afternoon, physically at least.

By the time he won a 44th minute free-kick, following a foul from Godfrey, Haaland’s frustrations were evident and he sarcastically punched the air, winding up home supporters with some Viking chest-thumping.

That set-piece almost allowed City to double their lead as De Bruyne’s free-kick was met by Stones whose diving header struck the post and flew out of the area.

Haaland chased the loose ball, fouling Mykolenko badly in the process and, correctly, earning a caution as well as an angry response from Everton.

Pickford and James Tarkowski sprinted out of the area to confront Haaland, who wisely fled the scene quickly, with the Everton defender earning a yellow card for his over-reaction.

Haaland and Mykolenko exchanged hugs as they walked down the tunnel at half-time after hurried peace talks.

But, for all their many problems, at least Everton could not be accused of capitulating, as so many teams have done when faced with Haaland, City and a one-goal deficit this season.

A lengthy delay, early in the second half, because of a malfunctioning linesman’s headset took some of the sting out of the contest although, soon after, Amadou Onana became the game’s sixth booking for a foul on Rodri.

And it was that admirable fighting spirit that saw the visitors claim a shock equaliser on 64 minutes, after Rodri needlessly turned the ball over in midfield.

Idrissa Gueye intercepted his wayward pass and quickly sent Gray racing clear just inside the City half.

The winger sped half the length of the field before capitalising on some lack defending by checking back and curling an unstoppable shot into the top corner.

De Bruyne also had a shot blocked, and Mahrez’s follow-up effort was well saved by Pickford, as City pushed for three badly-needed points. The final chance fell to Rodri but he couldn't hit the target.

Man City (4-3-3): Ederson 6; Lewis 8 (Gundogan 86), Stones 6, Akanji 6, Ake 6; De Bruyne 7, Rodri 6, Silva 6 (Alvarez 86); Mahrez 7, Haaland 7, Grealish 6 (Foden 86).

Substitutes (not used): Walker, Phillips, Cancelo, Ortega, Gomez, Palmer.

Everton (5-4-1): Pickford 9; Patterson 5 (Coleman 69, 6), Godfrey 7 (Doucoure 90), Coady 7, Tarkowski 7, Mykolenko 6; Iwobi 6, Gueye 7 (Davies 77, 6), Onana 5, Gray 8; Calvert-Lewin 5 (Maupay 69, 6).

Substitutes (not used): Holgate, Keane, McNeil, Begovic, Vinagre.

Referee: A Madley 6