Dropped Rashford rises from the bench to fire United into top four 

After being omitted by Erik Ten Hag due to 'disciplinary' issues, England striker responds with late match-winner against Wolves 
Dropped Rashford rises from the bench to fire United into top four 

HOW YOU LIKE ME NOW: Manchester United's Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring before the goal is ruled out for handball during the Premier League match at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton. Pic: David Davies/PA Wire.

Sat, 31 Dec, 2022 - 14:34
Mike Whalley

Wolves 0 Man Utd 1 

Marcus Rashford produced a perfect response after being dropped from Manchester United’s starting line-up for disciplinary reasons, as he came on to score a superb second-half winner at Wolves.

The England forward, who has been in fine form for both club and country of late, was surprisingly omitted from the United side at Molineux, with manager Erik ten Hag explaining it was because of an “internal disciplinary” issue, with elaborating further.

He was missed during a first half in which United’s forward line laboured, with Alejandro Garnacho and Antony both failing to take good chances.

However, having been brought on by Ten Hag at half-time, Rashford proved the difference in a tight contest, striking with 14 minutes left for his third goal in successive matches, as United earned a fifth-successive victory and climbed into the Premier League top four.

He cut in from the left and exchanged passes with Bruno Fernandes, then left Wolves’ defenders trailing with a change of pace before slotting past goalkeeper Jose Sa.

Rashford thought he had added a second with six minutes left, when he burst through to beat Sa again, but the ball rebounded into the net off his hand after bouncing up off the goalkeeper, and referee Robert Jones ruled out the goal after a VAR check.

It was not a perfect display for Rashford, as he picked up an unnecessary late booking for kicking the ball away, but he certainly did more than enough to atone for getting into Ten Hag’s bad books.

United had chances in the opening 45 minutes but were unable to take them, most notably when Garnacho pounced on a dreadful underhit backpass by Nelson Semedo, only to be denied by alert work from Sa.

Antony ought to have scored right at the end of the half, ducking to connect with his head at the far post after Garnacho’s dinked cross had been flicked on by Anthony Martial, but Sa saved again.

Wolves, who have looked an improved side since the recent arrival of Julen Lopetegui as manager, caused moments of concern for the visitors during the first half, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka making a superb block to prevent Joao Moutinho scoring, and David de Gea gathering an effort from Diego Costa.

The United goalkeeper, though, was not seriously tested until the 56th minute, and proved up to the job, with a pair of strong hands required to push away a 30-yard free-kick from Ruben Neves that was heading for the top corner.

De Gea was inspired again deep into stoppage time, with a superb reaction save for substitute Raul Jimenez’s header following a corner, to ensure United held on to win.

Wolves (4-2-3-1): Sa 8; Semedo 6 (Jonny 65, 6), Collins 7, Kilman 7, Bueno 7 (Gomes 73, 6); Nunes 7, Neves 7; Hwang 7, Moutinho 7 (Ait-Nouri 72, 6), Podence 7 (Jimenez 81, 6); Costa 6 (A Traore 46, 7).

Substitutes: Sarkic, B Traore, Guedes, Hodge.

Man Utd (4-2-3-1): De Gea 7; Wan-Bissaka 7, Varane 7, Shaw 7, Malacia 7; Eriksen 6 (Fred 61, 6), Casemiro 6; Antony 6 (Elanga 90+3, 6), Fernandes 7 (Maguire 90+3, 6), Garnacho 6 (Rashford 46, 9); Martial 6 (Van de Beek 81, 6).

Subs: Heaton, Lindelof, Williams, Mainoo.

Referee: Robert Jones (Merseyside) 7

More in this section

Manchester United v Burnley - Carabao Cup - Fourth Round - Old Trafford Ten Hag drops Rashford for Wolves clash for 'internal disciplinary' reasons
Southampton v Manchester United - Premier League - St Mary's Stadium Erik ten Hag believes World Cup win will strengthen Man Utd’s Lisandro Martinez
Argentina v France - FIFA World Cup 2022 - Final - Lusail Stadium Hugo Lloris’ career speaks for itself – Antonio Conte backs Tottenham goalkeeper
Celtic v Livingston - cinch Premiership - Celtic Park

No urgency for Celtic boss Postecoglou after 'priority signings' made

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.248 s