Dropped Rashford rises from the bench to fire United into top four 

Wolves 0 Man Utd 1

Marcus Rashford produced a perfect response after being dropped from Manchester United’s starting line-up for disciplinary reasons, as he came on to score a superb second-half winner at Wolves.

The England forward, who has been in fine form for both club and country of late, was surprisingly omitted from the United side at Molineux, with manager Erik ten Hag explaining it was because of an “internal disciplinary” issue, with elaborating further.

He was missed during a first half in which United’s forward line laboured, with Alejandro Garnacho and Antony both failing to take good chances.

However, having been brought on by Ten Hag at half-time, Rashford proved the difference in a tight contest, striking with 14 minutes left for his third goal in successive matches, as United earned a fifth-successive victory and climbed into the Premier League top four.

He cut in from the left and exchanged passes with Bruno Fernandes, then left Wolves’ defenders trailing with a change of pace before slotting past goalkeeper Jose Sa.

Rashford thought he had added a second with six minutes left, when he burst through to beat Sa again, but the ball rebounded into the net off his hand after bouncing up off the goalkeeper, and referee Robert Jones ruled out the goal after a VAR check.

It was not a perfect display for Rashford, as he picked up an unnecessary late booking for kicking the ball away, but he certainly did more than enough to atone for getting into Ten Hag’s bad books.

United had chances in the opening 45 minutes but were unable to take them, most notably when Garnacho pounced on a dreadful underhit backpass by Nelson Semedo, only to be denied by alert work from Sa.

Antony ought to have scored right at the end of the half, ducking to connect with his head at the far post after Garnacho’s dinked cross had been flicked on by Anthony Martial, but Sa saved again.

Wolves, who have looked an improved side since the recent arrival of Julen Lopetegui as manager, caused moments of concern for the visitors during the first half, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka making a superb block to prevent Joao Moutinho scoring, and David de Gea gathering an effort from Diego Costa.

The United goalkeeper, though, was not seriously tested until the 56th minute, and proved up to the job, with a pair of strong hands required to push away a 30-yard free-kick from Ruben Neves that was heading for the top corner.

De Gea was inspired again deep into stoppage time, with a superb reaction save for substitute Raul Jimenez’s header following a corner, to ensure United held on to win.

Wolves (4-2-3-1): Sa 8; Semedo 6 (Jonny 65, 6), Collins 7, Kilman 7, Bueno 7 (Gomes 73, 6); Nunes 7, Neves 7; Hwang 7, Moutinho 7 (Ait-Nouri 72, 6), Podence 7 (Jimenez 81, 6); Costa 6 (A Traore 46, 7).

Substitutes: Sarkic, B Traore, Guedes, Hodge.

Man Utd (4-2-3-1): De Gea 7; Wan-Bissaka 7, Varane 7, Shaw 7, Malacia 7; Eriksen 6 (Fred 61, 6), Casemiro 6; Antony 6 (Elanga 90+3, 6), Fernandes 7 (Maguire 90+3, 6), Garnacho 6 (Rashford 46, 9); Martial 6 (Van de Beek 81, 6).

Subs: Heaton, Lindelof, Williams, Mainoo.

Referee: Robert Jones (Merseyside) 7