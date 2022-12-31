Ten Hag drops Rashford for Wolves clash for 'internal disciplinary' reasons

Manchester United manager leaves in-form striker out of the starting XI for lunchtime clash with Wolves, insisting 'our rules' take precedence 
BENCHED: Manchester United's Marcus Rashford during the Carabao Cup fourth round match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Pic: PA WIRE

Sat, 31 Dec, 2022 - 12:20
Staff

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag revealed Marcus Rashford had been dropped to the bench for the Premier League match at Wolves for "internal disciplinary" reasons.

Rashford scored three goals for England at the World Cup, where Gareth Southgate's men reached the quarter-finals.

The 25-year-old had been in good club form since his return to domestic action, finding the net in each of the last two games - including a fine individual effort in the Carabao Cup fourth round win over Burnley.

The England forward, though, was not included in the starting XI at Molineux on Saturday as Alejandro Garnacho came into the side as the only change from the win over Nottingham Forest.

United manager Ten Hag would not give any further details when pressed on the decision to drop Rashford during his pre-match interview with BT Sport, adding only it was "our rules".

The Red Devils will be looking to extend a four-match winning run through all competitions, while Wolves are aiming to climb out of the relegation zone.

PA

