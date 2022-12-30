Josh Cullen raises Clarets to the top 

The only goal of the game came in the 61st minute from Cullen, who tucked home after the Stoke defence failed to deal with a Manuel Benson shot.
WINNER: Burnley’s Josh Cullen celebrates. Pic: Tim Goode/PA Wire.

Fri, 30 Dec, 2022 - 22:22

Ireland’s Josh Cullen was the hero as Burnley restored their three-point lead over Sheffield United at the top of the Championship with a 1-0 victory at Stoke.

Watford missed the chance to climb to third and were thumped 4-0 by Swansea in south Wales. Liam Cullen set up Joel Piroe for the opener in the 39th minute and scored the second himself in the 74th minute.

Swansea then picked off Watford twice more, Piroe grabbing his second from outside the box in the 78th minute before Joel Latibeaudiere added a fourth.

Managerless Norwich were held to a 1-1 draw by Reading. After back-to-back defeats spelled the end for Dean Smith earlier this week, Ireland striker Adam Idah gave the Canaries hope with his first goal of the season in the 53rd minute.

But Andy Carroll equalised from the penalty spot seven minutes from time after Kieran Dowell felled Nesta Guinness-Walker.

Hull claimed three points with a 1-0 victory at Birmingham. Shortly after Ryan Longman had an effort disallowed for offside, Oscar Estupinan tucked away a 77th-minute winner.

