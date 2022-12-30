Faes suffers double own-goal misery as Liverpool overcome Leicester

LIVERPOOL 2 LEICESTER 1

LIVERPOOL’S post World Cup recovery continued at Anfield last night although Jurgen Klopp’s celebrations will have been tempered by the knowledge that his side will not have the good fortune every week to face Leicester defender Wout Faes for the comedy own goals.

The Belgian World Cup squad man planted the ball into his own net twice in the space of seven minutes late in the first half as Liverpool recovered from an early setback to record a second successive league win since the resumption of the Premier League.

Having equalised an opener from his team mate Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall after 38 minutes, on the stroke of half-time Faes was on hand as Darwin Nunez raced onto Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s pass, lifted the ball over the keeper and saw it strike the foot of the post.

Faes, fast arriving, attempted to guide the ball away from goal but could only hack it back into his own net, a feat all then more astonishing given that he had done an identical thing just minutes earlier.

It was pure pantomime although, unlike panto, there had been nobody behind Faes when he twice buried the ball into his own, gaping goal.

And it was a gut-wrenching way for Brendan Rogers to mark his return to his former club although in the debate over whether there can be such a thing as a bad time to score a goal, Leicester put themselves in the perfect position to test that theory when they raced into a fourth minute lead.

It was a goal that spoke to Rodgers’ game plan of pushing his wide players high up the field and trying to punish Liverpool’s defence for their desire to hold a high line - one that can leave them susceptible to a pacy attack.

Rodgers’ men read the script to perfection as Harvey Barnes and Patson Daka sent Dewsbury-Hall racing clear of a pedestrian back-line and non-existent midfield cover to bear down on the Liverpool goal.

There was still plenty for Dewsbury-Hall to do but he did it well, showing composure under pressure and an unerring touch as he steered the ball past the on-rushing Alisson.

It was a stunning start although one which indicated some of the uncharacteristic defensive concerns that have plagued Klopp’s team this season.

Much has been made of Liverpool struggling to click through their sublime attacking gears following the summer loss of Sadio Mane and injuries suffered by Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota - problems which the imminent arrival of new signing Cody Gakpo goes some way to addressing.

But Liverpool’s midfield, without expectant father Fabinho last night, and defence have been far from vintage. The sort of move that Leicester waltzed into the goal after four minutes would have been unimaginable when Klopp was masterminding their title charge three years ago.

Then there is the Nunez conundrum. Virtually unplayable for long periods of games - as he was at Manchester City and Aston Villa post-World Cup break - he still toils to fulfil the most important part of the striker’s role; putting the ball in the net.

Last night, he needed Faes to complete that for him although Klopp is convinced that part of his game will come, and quickly. The Liverpool manager had better be right if his team is to clinch that top-four finish that is so vital in 2023.

Last night, Nunez could not be faulted when he chased through onto a long ball after 23 minutes, beating it to the by-line and pulling the ball back for Mo Salah who stroked his effort wide.

Meanwhile, at the other end, Liverpool looked vulnerable every time Leicester won the turnover and headed upfield.

The introduction of early substitute Jamie Vardy - a veteran striker still capable of an impressive turn of pace in short bursts, despite the advancing years - handed Liverpool more defensive concerns.

After 20 minutes, for example, it took a world-class piece of defending from Trent Alexander-Arnold to deny Harvey Barnes what looked like a simple finish following another Leicester counter and cross from Vardy.

It was going to take something “special” for Liverpool to haul themselves back into the game and that is what Faes provided after 38 minutes, although not in the expected meaning of the word.

There looked little danger from Alexander-Arnold’s routine near-post cross from the right wing but the Belgian defender panicked, under little or no pressure, and succeeded only in slicing the ball into the air, over the head of his keeper and into his own goal.

Faes, signed from Reims at the start of September, was visibly shaken and the Liverpool supporters, never likely to miss such an opportunity, hardly helped matters by chanting “shoot” every time he touched the ball thereafter.

The second half was a painful reminder to Rodgers that those own goals was all that stood between him and a much-needed win.

Barnes, twice, cut in from the left and threatened the goal while Dewsbury-Hall missed a glorious headed opportunity when completely unmarked barely 12 yards out.

Liverpool, with Faes on a hat-trick, could have added to their advantage, with Jordan Henderson and Salah poking shots just wide and Nunez hurrying a difficult effort over from close range.

Still, fittingly, Faes almost had the last word on the night when yet another error let in Nunez who set up Salah for an effort which forced another good save out of Ward.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson 6; Alexander-Arnold 7 (Gomez 86), Matip 6, van Dijk 6, Robertson 5 (Tsimikas 62, 6); Elliott 7 (Bajcetic 86), Henderson 6, Thiago 7; Salah 7, Nunez 7, Oxlade-Chamberlain 8 (Keita 62, 6). Substitutes (not used) Konate, Adrian, Carvalho, Clark, Doak.

Leicester (4-1-4-1): Ward 6; Castagne 5, Amertey 6, Faes 3, Thomas 6; Soumare 6; Perez 5 (Iheanacho 71, 5), Ndidi 6 (Tielemans 59, 6), Dewsbury-Hall 8, Barnes 7; Daka 6 (Vardy 15, 6). Substitutes (not used) Soyuncu, Albrighton, Vestergaard, Mendy, Iversen, Brunt.

Referee: C Pawson 7

Match rating: 7/10