Cristiano Ronaldo completes Al Nassr move

DESERT-BOUND: Ronaldo joins Al Nassr. Pic: Al Nassr.

Fri, 30 Dec, 2022 - 21:34
Cristiano Ronaldo has completed his move to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.

A post on the club's official Instagram account, which also appeared on Ronaldo's, showed the 37-year-old Portuguese posing with the club's shirt.

And an accompanying message said: "This is more than history in the making.

"This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @cristiano to your new home @alnassr_fc."

Ronaldo's second spell with Manchester United ended in November with his departure by mutual consent, shortly after he criticised the club in an explosive interview with TalkTV.

Arsenal are keen to secure William Saliba on a new contract (Steven Paston/PA)

Mikel Arteta optimistic Arsenal will secure William Saliba contract extension

