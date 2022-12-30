Chelsea add Mac Allister and Mudryk to Fernández on list of January targets

Chelsea have identified Brighton & Hove Albion’s Alexis Mac Allister as an alternative to Enzo Fernández if a deal for the Benfica midfielder proves too costly during January, while the west London club could also hijack Arsenal’s bid for the Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk.

Fernández, who established himself as one of the most exciting young players of his generation when he helped Argentina win the World Cup, has emerged as a key target for Graham Potter as he looks to revamp his midfield. Chelsea have contacted Benfica over a deal for the 21-year-old, who was voted the best young player of Qatar 2022, and hope that acting quickly will help them win the race to sign the midfielder.

However Fernández’s contract contains a £106m release clause and Benfica, who signed the Argentina international from River Plate for an initial €10m last summer, do not want to lose him during January. The Portuguese club are holding out for the full fee and have told Fernández, whose deal expires in 2027, that they will give him a significant pay rise if he stays with him until the end of the season. It is understood, though, that Fernández wants to make the move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea, who are also closing in on a deal for the Monaco centre-back Benoît Badiashile, are reluctant to trigger Fernández’s release clause. Fernández’s contract expires in 2027 and Chelsea are hopeful of convincing Benfica to relent on their stance by offering a significant fee up front to secure his services.

If that proves impossible then Chelsea have other possibilities in midfield. Mac Allister also starred for Argentina during the World Cup and could be more affordable than Fernández, although the 24-year-old recently extended his contract at Brighton until 2025.

Potter coached Mac Allister at Brighton and is keen to bolster his options in midfield. Chelsea are hopeful of convincing N’Golo Kanté to extend his contract before he becomes a free agent in the summer but the Frenchman has not played since suffering a torn hamstring last August. Kanté has endured a series of injury problems and is not expected to feature until March.

Jorginho is also out of contract in the summer and there is little clarity over the Italy midfielder’s future at the moment. Potter’s other options in midfield include Mateo Kovacic, Conor Gallagher, Mason Mount, Carney Chukwuemeka and Denis Zakaria, who is on loan from Juventus.

Midfield has been an issue for Chelsea this season and Potter wants more energy, drive and imagination in that area.

Attack is another priority position for Chelsea, who have lost the striker Armando Broja to injury for the rest of the season. They have lined up a deal for the RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku for the summer but are also interested in Mudryk, who has significant interest from Arsenal.

Shakhtar have already rejected a bid from Arsenal for the Ukraine winger and are holding out for £85m. It would be a major coup for Chelsea if they can beat Arsenal to the 22-year-old, who was targeted by Brentford last summer.

Guardian