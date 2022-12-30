Robbie Brady and Troy Parrott eye Preston return but further setback for Sean Maguire

REPUBLIC of Ireland international winger Robbie Brady is poised to make his return to action at Preston – but club and national team-mate, Sean Maguire, has suffered a new setback.

Brady has been struggling with a calf problem and has not played since Ireland's clash with Norway last month. Preston manager Ryan Lowe said: “He had a bug last week so he was knackered for four days.

“But he is coming along nicely and saying he will be ready soon, But I am obviously governed by the physios and we have got make sure we do things right. But he is coming along great.”

The same cannot be said for Maguire whose last appearance was against Millwall on November 12.

Lowe added: “Seanie has picked up a niggling little injury. It has been one step forward and two back for him. There was a time a couple of weeks ago when it looked like he was going to start then all of a sudden we lose him. So it has been frustrating for Seanie as well.”

Meanwhile, striker Troy Parrott is closing in on his long-awaited comeback at Preston. Parrott, on loan from Tottenham, has been sidelined since he was injured celebrating his goal during the 3-2 win against Norwich City on October 8 when he tore a tendon in his hamstring.

But he has now taken a decisive step forward and Lowe said: “Troy is back on the grass now and continuing his rehab and we are putting finishing sessions on. He is doing fantastically well. He has got a date in mind and I wish his date was the same as mine because if it was he would be playing.

“We have got to be governed by Tottenham as well because he is their player. He is due to be assessed by them in the coming days and if they give him the green light then he can push on. Hopefully we will get him back soon. It will definitely be in January.

“We are hoping for the Huddersfield game and if it is not Huddersfield then it will be the Norwich game.

“So that is a couple of weeks off, He is chomping at he bit now but we have to make sure that we do things right by him.”