Irish U17 international Aoife Kelly the latest to join Rovers revolution

Shamrock Rovers have confirmed the signing of Irish U17 international Aoife Kelly from Shelbourne for their Women's Premier Division squad for next season.
Kelly will go straight into pre-season training with the Hoops squad at Roadstone next week.
This brings the Shamrock Rovers squad announced in the last five weeks to 18 players.
Speaking about her arrival at Rovers, Kelly said: "I am very happy to be signing for Shamrock Rovers Football Club. I am excited and really looking forward to the new season."
First team manager Collie O’Neill said "I am delighted Aoife has signed for us; she is one of the best young players in the country. She is a tremendously technical player, and I can’t wait to see the impact that she can have on the team."
SRFC Head of Women’s Football Jason Carey said: "Aoife is a really intelligent player and is an excellent passer of the ball, this technical ability will help us play the style of football that we want to implement."