Kylian Mbappé shrugs off 'futile' Emiliano Martinez celebrations

Kylian Mbappé has insisted that he was not concerned by Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez’s celebrations following the World Cup final but admitted he will “probably never get over” France’s defeat.

Mbappé became the first player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final since England’s Sir Geoff Hurst in 1966, but still ended up on the losing side after Martínez’s heroics in the penalty shootout.