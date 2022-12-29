Kylian Mbappé shrugs off 'futile' Emiliano Martinez celebrations

Kylian Mbappé has insisted that he was not concerned by Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez’s celebrations following the World Cup final
DEJECTED: France's Kylian Mbappe looks at the World Cup Trophy after their World Cup final defeat. Pic: PA

Thu, 29 Dec, 2022 - 12:16
Guardian Sport

Kylian Mbappé has insisted that he was not concerned by Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez’s celebrations following the World Cup final but admitted he will “probably never get over” France’s defeat.

Mbappé became the first player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final since England’s Sir Geoff Hurst in 1966, but still ended up on the losing side after Martínez’s heroics in the penalty shootout.

The Aston Villa goalkeeper called for a minute’s silence for Mbappé during his team’s dressing-room celebrations in Qatar and posed with a doll depicting the player during their parade in Buenos Aires. The Aston Villa manager, Unai Emery, has said he will speak to Martínez about his celebrations.

“The celebrations, they’re not my problem,” said Mbappé after Paris Saint-Germain’s 2-1 win over Strasbourg on Wednesday. “I don’t waste any energy on such futile things. What’s important for me is to give the best of myself for my club, and we’re looking forward for Leo [Messi] to return to continue scoring and winning matches.” 

Martínez is due back at Villa training on Thursday and could feature against Liverpool on Sunday, while Messi is expected to fly back to France on New Year’s Day having been granted an extended break by PSG.

“I talked with him after the match, I congratulated him,” Mbappé added. “It was a life’s goal for him, for me as well, but I failed, so you must always remain a good sportsman. Personally, I will never get over it. But my club is not responsible for this failure of our team, so I’ve tried to return with the most positive energy possible.”

