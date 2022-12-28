Ireland's Killian Phillips to join Shrewsbury on loan from Palace

Crystal Palace’s Irish youngster Killian Phillips is to embark on his first loan spell by joining League One Shrewsbury till the end of the season.
The Kilbarrack midfielder has made a big impression on Seagulls boss Patrick Vieira since joining from Drogheda United in January on a two-and-a-half year deal Something of a late developer, Phillips made up for lost time by racking up 30 appearances for Drogs last year in their first season back in the top-flight.
The 20-year-old made his competitive Palace debut in August as a starter in the League Cup win over Oxford United, harnessing the engine-room alongside Luka Milivojevic and Will Hughes.
Shrewsbury currently sit twelfth in League One and have an FA Cup third round tie against Sunderland looming on Saturday week but Phillips could feature first on Sunday in the clash with Fleetwood Town if his registration is completed.