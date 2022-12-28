Johnny Kenny completes Shamrock Rovers loan move 

Shamrock Rovers have announced the loan signing of Republic of Ireland youth international Johnny Kenny.

Kenny, who made a name for himself at Sligo Rovers before securing a move to Scottish giants Celtic in January of this year, will link up with Stephen Bradley’s side for the entire 2023 campaign.

The Sligo academy graduate spent the first half of the season on loan at Scottish Championship outfit Queen’s Park, having found first-team opportunities with Celtic hard to come by.

The striker notched 12 goals during his previous stint in the Irish top-tier, and Rovers boss Bradley is happy to have added another option to his attack.

“We like his attributes and the way he plays the game. We’ve liked him and monitored him for quite some time. We tried to get him a couple of years back and it didn’t quite come off so we’re delighted to get him, because he has some really good attributes that we feel will improve the team.

“I think we’ve got really good options up front and when you add John into that mix, it only adds to it. We have Rory, Graham and Aaron and then when you add Simon and Neil to that, we’ve got real pace in that final third. But we’re always looking to improve in every area of the pitch, and we feel Johnny represents a chance for us to improve. He gives us a different option to what we have and a different type of player to what we have at the moment.”

Bradley continued: “We know what he’s about and we’ve seen it first-hand, so there are no surprises for us or for him. He knows the league and we know Johnny. In this team, with the chances we create and the way he plays, I think he’ll really enjoy it and score goals.”