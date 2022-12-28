It’s affected me mentally – Chelsea’s Reece James on his ‘toughest year’

The England international missed the World Cup in Qatar due to a knee injury but returned to start the Blues’ 2-0 win over Bournemouth.
Reece James was forced off during Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Bournemouth with a knee injury (John Walton/PA)

Wed, 28 Dec, 2022 - 12:51
PA Sport Staff

Chelsea full-back Reece James has admitted 2022 has been his “toughest year to date” after he suffered an injury setback on Tuesday.

The England international missed the World Cup in Qatar due to a knee injury but returned to start the Blues’ 2-0 win over Bournemouth.

James lasted almost hour at Stamford Bridge before he felt discomfort in the same knee and was forced off. He left the stadium wearing a knee brace.

“2022 has been the toughest year to date,” he said on Twitter.

“Just wanna thank you all for the support, none of you go unnoticed.

“It’s naturally effected me mentally, I’m currently just tryna deal with the cards I’ve been dealt. I hope your end of year is filled with peace, joy and happiness.”

<p>FEARS: Leah Williamson.</p>

Leah Williamson reveals endometriosis led to fears of missing games at Euros

