Chelsea back to winning ways but Reece James injury mars Blues' night 

The England defender missed the World Cup because of a lay-off. 
Chelsea's Reece James (left) looks frustrated after walking off the field injured as manager Graham Potter looks on. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire.

Tue, 27 Dec, 2022 - 19:33
Jon West

Chelsea 2 

Bournemouth 0

Chelsea avoided suffering a fourth straight Premier League loss but a straightforward victory was nonetheless marred by fresh injury to Reece James.

The England defender, who was forced to miss the World Cup finals because of a knee injury picked up in October, lasted just 52 minutes before being forced off again.

First-half goals from Kai Havertz and Mason Mount proved to be more than enough to see off Bournemouth in Gary O'Neil's first match as their permanent manager.

Havertz slid in at the back post in the 16th minute to open the scoring after Raheem Sterling had rolled an inviting ball across the goalmouth.

Mount made it 2-0 seven minutes later with an exquisite curler from just beyond the D after Havertz had played the ball back to him.

Bournemouth perked up only in the final minutes, with ex-Chelsea youngster Dominic Solanke heading narrowly wide in stoppage time.

The win moved Chelsea back up to eighth and six points adrift of Tottenham in fourth.

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Arrizabalaga 7; James 7 (Azpoilicueta 53, 6), Silva 6, Koulibaly 7, Cucurella 6; Jorginho 6, Zakaria 7 (Gallagher 82); Sterling 7 (Chalobah 88), Mount 7, Pulisic 7 (Aubameyang 82); Havertz 7.

Unused subs: Bettinelli, Humphreys, Hall, Chukwuemeka, Hutchinson.

Bournemouth (5-3-2): Travers 7; Stacey 5 (Anthony 46, 6), Smith 6, Senesi 6, Kelly 6, Zemura 7; Cook 6, Lerma 6, Billing 6 (Christie 66, 5); Solanke 6, Moore 5 (Siriki 85).

Unused subs: Plain, Stephens, Marcondes, Rothwell, Lowe, Pearson.

Referee: Simon Hooper 6

