Manchester United unlikely to sign striker permanently in January window

Manchester United are more likely to sign a striker on loan rather than a permanent deal in the January window, with the focus on the summer market, as is the club’s usual policy.

The news comes after Liverpool reached an agreement with PSV to sign Cody Gakpo for an initial £37m next month, the Dutch forward having been under consideration by the Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag, as a potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who parted company with United during the World Cup.