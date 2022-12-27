Manchester United unlikely to sign striker permanently in January window

United need to strengthen attack after Ronaldo’s exit
SHORT-TERM FIX: Erik ten Hag wants to bolster his attacking options after Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure from Manchester United.

Tue, 27 Dec, 2022 - 16:48
Jamie Jackson

Manchester United are more likely to sign a striker on loan rather than a permanent deal in the January window, with the focus on the summer market, as is the club’s usual policy.

The news comes after Liverpool reached an agreement with PSV to sign Cody Gakpo for an initial £37m next month, the Dutch forward having been under consideration by the Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag, as a potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who parted company with United during the World Cup.

While the fee for Gakpo, which could rise to £50m, might have been countenanced by United, the club did not make a firm offer for the 23-year-old, allowing Liverpool to move in quickly for his signature. Ten Hag needs to add a proven goalscorer to his squad, United having scored only 20 times in the Premier League. Marcus Rashford is their top scorer with four goals.

While Ten Hag and John Murtough, United’s football director, continue to assess striking options for possible recruitment in the winter window, any new addition is expected to be temporary rather than a major long-term signing, the club content with the £230m spent last summer.

João Félix is one name that would have interested United as the Portuguese forward appears unhappy at Atlético Madrid, but even his loan fee is likely to be too expensive in this window.

Guardian

Latest

